Union Minister Piyush Goyal launched the Bharat Taxi driver onboarding initiative in Mumbai. The program aims to strengthen urban mobility, improve driver livelihoods, and expand digital platform access for better earnings and transparency.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday inaugurated the Bharat Taxi driver onboarding initiative in Mumbai on April 23, aimed at strengthening urban mobility and improving driver livelihoods, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Cooperation. The programme, organised at Kamla Vihar Sports Club in Kandivali West, saw participation from auto-rickshaw and cab drivers, transport union representatives and cooperative association members. The initiative focuses on expanding access to structured digital platforms to enhance driver participation, improve transparency and create better earning opportunities.

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Goyal Emphasises Tech-Driven Cooperative Model

Addressing the gathering, Piyush Goyal emphasised the importance of cooperative and technology-driven models in strengthening India's evolving mobility ecosystem. He said Bharat Taxi enables drivers to participate as partners while benefiting from digital tools that can improve transparency, earnings and dignity of labour. He noted that such initiatives represent the future direction of India's urban transport systems.

Building a Sustainable Driver-First Ecosystem

The onboarding drive forms part of wider efforts to strengthen driver-first mobility systems across major cities. By simplifying onboarding processes, improving operational efficiency and ensuring more consistent access to ride demand, the initiative seeks to build a sustainable and inclusive ecosystem for drivers and commuters alike.

National Expansion and Growth Metrics

Mumbai joins a growing network of cities, including Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Lucknow, where organised mobility networks are expanding steadily. Recent operational indicators reflect the platform's growth, with over 5.17 lakh drivers engaged, more than 50 lakh customers onboarded, and nearly 10 lakh rides facilitated every month across cities.

Mumbai a Key Milestone in Growth Roadmap

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Vivek Pandey, COO of Bharat Taxi, said Mumbai is a high-potential market, and the strong support received from local driver unions has reinforced confidence in the platform's expansion plans and its commitment to building a robust driver ecosystem in the city. The expansion aligns with the vision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to see Bharat Taxi operate across all major cities in India over the next three years, with Mumbai emerging as a key milestone in this national growth roadmap.

The programme underscores the Government's continued emphasis on enabling technology-led, inclusive and cooperative mobility frameworks that respond to the evolving needs of drivers and commuters in metropolitan regions. (ANI)