PhonePe launched PhonePe PulsePro, an enterprise intelligence platform converting transaction data into hyperlocal market insights. The platform aims to help businesses make faster, more informed decisions for expansion and strategic planning.

Digital payments platform PhonePe on Thursday launched PhonePe PulsePro, an enterprise intelligence platform that converts aggregated transaction data into hyperlocal, near real-time market insights, aimed at helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions.

In a statement, the company said the platform has been developed to address the growing need for timely, granular and actionable market intelligence as consumer and merchant behaviour continues to evolve rapidly. It noted that traditional market research, which is often based on surveys and sampling, does not fully capture actual purchase behaviour, making it difficult for organisations to respond quickly to changing market trends.

PhonePe said, "Built on India's largest digital transactions ecosystem, PhonePe PulsePro enables organizations to get a definitive source of truth for Indian economic activity through aggregated and anonymized transaction trends".

The platform is powered by PhonePe's network of more than 700 million registered users, over 50 million registered merchants, and coverage across 99 per cent of India's postal codes.

Differentiating from PhonePe Pulse

According to the company, it is designed to support businesses in areas such as expansion planning, distribution strategy, site selection and category growth. PhonePe said PulsePro builds on the success of PhonePe Pulse, its open data platform launched in 2021 for entrepreneurs, researchers, developers, policymakers and students. While PhonePe Pulse will continue to remain a free, open-access platform, PulsePro offers enterprise-grade intelligence tailored for business decision-making.

A Response to Business Needs

Commenting on the launch, Karthik Raghupathy, Head of Strategy at PhonePe, said, "Businesses today don't just need more data, they need better intelligence. Since launching PhonePe Pulse in 2021, we have seen a growing demand from organizations looking for deeper market insights to guide expansion and strategic decision-making. PhonePe PulsePro is our response to that need."

He added that by leveraging one of India's most comprehensive sources of market intelligence, the platform aims to help organisations make smarter decisions while maintaining high standards of privacy and responsible data use.

Core Platform Offerings

PhonePe said PulsePro will offer Category & Growth Intelligence to help businesses analyse consumer spending patterns, category performance and store format shifts across more than 200 store categories and 100 market signals. It will also provide Retail Network Intelligence to identify high-potential markets, optimise distribution networks and evaluate urban and rural expansion opportunities. Additionally, the platform includes Hyperlocal Intelligence, enabling businesses to make site selection and network planning decisions using district- and postal code-level insights, while also tracking digital ecosystem indicators such as quick commerce penetration. (ANI)