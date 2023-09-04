Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices today, September 4: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru and other cities

    Petrol Diesel Prices Today: Stay updated on daily petrol and diesel prices with releases at 6 am by oil marketing companies. While most regions see stable prices, some cities may experience minor fluctuations.

    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 8:22 AM IST

    Amidst fluctuations in fuel prices across different Indian states, it's noteworthy that on Monday (September 4), major cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai saw no change in petrol and diesel rates. These daily price updates, whether stable or new, are announced at 6 am and are subject to variation across states due to factors like value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and local taxes.

    Meanwhile, significant price reductions have been made in Maharashtra, where petrol costs have decreased by Rs 1.01 and diesel by 97 paise. West Bengal also witnessed a drop, with petrol prices down by 48 paise and diesel by 45 paise. Similarly, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh have all experienced reductions in both petrol and diesel rates.

    However, Himachal Pradesh has seen an increase of 24 paise in petrol prices and 21 paise in diesel. Jharkhand recorded a 22 paise increase in petrol and a 21 paise increase in diesel costs. In Uttar Pradesh, petrol prices have risen by 18 paise, along with a corresponding increase in diesel prices.

    In India, fuel prices are determined by oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. These rates are adjusted daily based on global crude oil prices.

    Bengaluru
    Petrol price: Rs 101.94
    Diesel price: Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh
    Petrol price: Rs 96.20
    Diesel price: Rs 84.26

    Chennai
    Petrol price: Rs 102.86
    Diesel price: Rs 94.46

    Gurugram
    Petrol price: Rs 96.84
    Diesel price: Rs 89.72

    Kolkata
    Petrol price: Rs 106.03
    Diesel price: Rs 92.76

    Lucknow
    Petrol price: Rs 96.57
    Diesel price: Rs 89.76

    Mumbai
    Petrol price: Rs 106.31
    Diesel price: Rs 94.27

    New Delhi
    Petrol price: Rs 96.72
    Diesel price: Rs 89.62

    Noida
    Petrol price: Rs 96.79
    Diesel price: Rs 89.96

