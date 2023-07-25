Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices today, July 25: Check the fuel rates in your city

    The Oil Marketing Companies change the prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates. Changes in petrol and diesel costs are implemented at 6 am every day.

    Petrol diesel prices today July 25 Check the fuel rates in your city gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 8:36 AM IST

    The price of Petrol and Diesel remained constant on Tuesday, July 25 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. he petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

    At the moment, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. While in Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 and petrol Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, respectively. On the other side, in Chennai, petrol costs Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 a litre.

    Bengaluru    
    Petrol: Rs 101.94    
    Diesel: Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh    
    Petrol: Rs 96.20    
    Diesel: Rs 84.26

    Chennai    
    Petrol: Rs 102.86    
    Diesel: Rs 94.46

    Gurugram    
    Petrol: Rs 96.84    
    Diesel: Rs 89.72

    Kolkata    
    Petrol: Rs 106.03    
    Diesel: Rs 92.76

    Lucknow    
    Petrol: Rs 96.56    
    Diesel: Rs 89.75

    Mumbai    
    Petrol: Rs 106.31    
    Diesel: Rs 94.27

    New Delhi    
    Petrol: Rs 96.72    
    Diesel: Rs 89.62

    Noida    
    Petrol: Rs 97.00    
    Diesel: Rs 90.14

    Additionally, SMS may be used to find out the daily price of gas and diesel. consumers of Indian Oil may obtain information by texting RSP and their city code to 9224992249, while consumers of BPCL can get information by sending an SMS with RSP and their city code to 9223112222. However, HPCL customers may find out the price by texting HPPrice to the number 9222201122 along with their city code.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 8:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    EPFO update Govt approves 8 15 per cent interest rate for fiscal 2023 24 gcw

    EPFO update: Govt approves 8.15% interest rate for fiscal 2023-24

    First glimpse of X Elon Musk posts photo of Twitter HQ with new logo gcw

    First glimpse of 'X': Elon Musk posts photo of Twitter HQ with new logo

    Ed-tech giant Byjus vacates Bengaluru offices amidst crisis and cost-cutting measures vkp

    Ed-tech giant Byjus vacates Bengaluru offices amidst crisis and cost-cutting measures

    Petrol diesel prices today, July 24: Check the fuel rates in your city AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices today, July 24: Check the fuel rates in your city

    Petrol Diesel Prices Today, 23 July: Check the fuel rates in your city

    Petrol Diesel Prices Today, 23 July: Check the fuel rates in your city

    Recent Stories

    Another shocker from Manipur: BSF jawan gropes woman in grocery store, suspended (WATCH) snt

    Another shocker from Manipur: BSF jawan gropes woman in grocery store, suspended (WATCH)

    7 movies honouring Kargil Vijay Diwas RBA

    7 movies honouring Kargil Vijay Diwas

    Uttam Kumar's 43rd death anniversary: CM Mamata Banerjee accuses CPI(M) of not respecting late veteran actor ADC

    Uttam Kumar's 43rd death anniversary: CM Mamata Banerjee accuses CPI(M) of not respecting late veteran actor

    Indian mother of two marries Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam snt

    Indian mother of two marries Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang disappears from public eye, faces removal from office AJR

    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang disappears from public eye, faces removal from office

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon