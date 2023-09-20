Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 20 fuel rates in Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices on September 20: Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

Indian oil companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday, September 20, in all major cities almost at the same level with minor tweaks. However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. While in Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 and petrol Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, respectively. On the other side, in Chennai, petrol costs Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 a litre.

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Varanasi

Petrol: Rs 97.38

Diesel: Rs 90.56

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Noida

Petrol: Rs 96.79

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.84

Diesel: Rs 89.72

Agra

Petrol: Rs 96.63

Diesel: Rs 89.80