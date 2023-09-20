Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 20 fuel rates in Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities

    Petrol, Diesel Prices on September 20: Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

    Petrol diesel prices today Check September 20 fuel rates in Delhi Bengaluru and other cities gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 9:24 AM IST

    Indian oil companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday, September 20, in all major cities almost at the same level with minor tweaks. However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.

    At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. While in Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 and petrol Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, respectively. On the other side, in Chennai, petrol costs Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 a litre.

    Lucknow  
    Petrol:  Rs 96.57  
    Diesel: Rs 89.76

    Varanasi
    Petrol: Rs 97.38
    Diesel: Rs 90.56

    Bengaluru   
    Petrol: Rs 101.94   
    Diesel: Rs 87.89

    Noida  
    Petrol:  Rs 96.79    
    Diesel: Rs 89.96

    Gurugram    
    Petrol: Rs 96.84 
    Diesel:  Rs 89.72

    Agra
    Petrol: Rs 96.63
    Diesel: Rs 89.80

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 9:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol diesel prices today: Check September 18 fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru and other cities AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 18 fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru and other cities

    Karnataka CM sets ambitious Rs 36,000 crore revenue target for excise department vkp

    Karnataka CM sets ambitious Rs 36,000 crore revenue target for excise department

    Petrol Diesel Prices on September 15: From Bengaluru to Gurugram, check fuel rates in your city

    Petrol, Diesel Prices on September 15: From Bengaluru to Gurugram, check fuel rates in your city

    Google laying off hundreds in its recruitment division gcw

    Google laying off hundreds in its recruitment division

    Petrol diesel prices today Check September 14 fuel rates in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 14 fuel rates in your city

    Recent Stories

    Centre should set minimum age to access social media Karnataka High Court opines gcw

    Centre should set minimum age to access social media, Karnataka High Court opines

    Kerala: Second Vande Bharat Express likely to begin from September 24 anr

    Kerala: Second Vande Bharat Express likely to begin from September 24

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan and his parents perform aarti at sister Arpita's home (Video) RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan and his parents perform aarti at sister Arpita's home (Video)

    Tamil music composer Vijay Antony's statement on 'Suicide' went VIRAL after his daughter's death vma

    Tamil music composer Vijay Antony's statement on 'Suicide' went VIRAL after his daughter's death

    Exercise high degree of caution Canada issues new travel advisory for India amid Khalistan row gcw

    'Exercise high degree of caution...' Canada issues new travel advisory for India amid Khalistan row

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon