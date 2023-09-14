Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 14 fuel rates in your city

    Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

    Petrol diesel prices today Check September 14 fuel rates in your city
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 8:47 AM IST

    The price of Petrol and Diesel remained the same on Thursday, September 14 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.

    At the moment, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. While in Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 and petrol Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, respectively. On the other side, in Chennai, petrol costs Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 a litre.
     

    Bengaluru   
    Petrol: Rs 101.94   
    Diesel: Rs 87.89

    Chennai  
    Petrol:  Rs 102.86  
    Diesel: Rs 94.24

    Gurugram    
    Petrol: Rs 97.18  
    Diesel:  Rs 90.05

    Kolkata    
    Petrol: Rs 106.03  
    Diesel: Rs 92.76

    Lucknow  
    Petrol:  Rs 96.57  
    Diesel: Rs 89.76

    Mumbai    
    Petrol: Rs 106.31    
    Diesel: Rs 94.27

    New Delhi  
    Petrol:  Rs 96.72  
    Diesel: Rs 89.62

    Noida  
    Petrol:  Rs 106.14    
    Diesel: Rs 92.69

