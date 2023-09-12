Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 12 fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities

    Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

    The price of Petrol and Diesel remained the same on Monday, September 12 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.  Petrol rates and diesel rates have been steady over the last few months. However, individual cities see fluctuations in their prices every day. The prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

    At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

     

    Bengaluru   
    Petrol: Rs 101.94   
    Diesel: Rs 87.89

    Chennai  
    Petrol:  Rs 102.86  
    Diesel: Rs 94.24

    Gurugram    
    Petrol: Rs 97.18  
    Diesel:  Rs 90.05

    Kolkata    
    Petrol: Rs 106.03  
    Diesel: Rs 92.76

    Lucknow  
    Petrol:  Rs 96.57  
    Diesel: Rs 89.76

    Mumbai    
    Petrol: Rs 106.31    
    Diesel: Rs 94.27

    New Delhi  
    Petrol:  Rs 96.72  
    Diesel: Rs 89.62

    Noida  
    Petrol:  Rs 106.14    
    Diesel: Rs 92.69

