    Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, August 28: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

    Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, August 28: Petrol and diesel prices were constant across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Petrol rates and diesel rates have been steady over the last few months. Check fuel rates across major cities.

    Petrol Diesel Prices Today August 28 Check fuel rates in Delhi Mumbai Kolkata and other cities
    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 8:48 AM IST

    There was no change in the price of petrol diesel even today. The price of Petrol and Diesel remained the same on Monday, August 28 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.

    At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

    Let us take a look at fuel prices in some cities:

    Delhi
    Petrol: 96.72    
    Diesel: 89.62

    Chennai    
    Petrol: 102.63    
    Diesel: 94.46

    Kolkata    
    Petrol: 106.03    
    Diesel: 92.76

    Noida    
    Petrol: 96.79
    Diesel: 89.96

    Lucknow    
    Petrol: 96.57    
    Diesel: 89.76

    Bengaluru    
    Petrol: 101.94    
    Diesel: 87.89

    Hyderabad
    Petrol: 96.47    
    Diesel: 89.66

    You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

