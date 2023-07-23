Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol Diesel Prices Today, 23 July: Check the fuel rates in your city

    Petrol Diesel Prices Today, 23 July: The prices have remained stable despite the fact that the price of crude oil has reached above $80 per barrel. The price of benchmark Brent crude is $ 81.07 per barrel, while the price of WTI crude is $ 77.07 per barrel.

    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 9:01 AM IST

    Petrol Diesel Prices Today, 23 July: Government oil companies continued to provide relief in petrol and diesel prices on Sunday. There were no price changes for petrol and diesel today, and rates remained steady in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. This is despite the crude oil price having surpassed $80 per barrel, with the benchmark Brent crude at $81.07 per barrel and WTI crude at $77.07 per barrel. In Delhi, one litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72, while diesel is priced at Rs 86.62 per litre. It is noteworthy that oil prices in the country have remained stable since May 2022.

    However, some regions of the country experienced minor fluctuations. As per the new list issued by the country's oil marketing companies on Sunday, petrol prices have increased by 25 paise, and diesel prices by 24 paise in Maharashtra. On the other hand, Punjab saw a decline of 32 paise in petrol rates and 30 paise in diesel rates. Kerala and Andhra Pradesh witnessed an increase in petrol and diesel prices, while Odisha observed a decrease.

    Let us check Sunday's fuel rates in some cities

    Bengaluru:
    Petrol rate: Rs 101.94
    Diesel rate: Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh:
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.20
    Diesel rate: Rs 84.26

    Chennai:
    Petrol rate: Rs 102.73
    Diesel rate: Rs 94.33

    Gurugram:
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.77
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.65

    Kolkata:
    Petrol rate: Rs 106.03
    Diesel rate: Rs 92.76

    Noida:
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.64
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.82

    Mumbai:
    Petrol rate: Rs 106.31
    Diesel rate: Rs 94.27

    Hyderabad:
    Petrol rate: Rs 109.66
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.62

     

    These daily changes in oil prices are crucial in determining the final price of petrol and diesel. The retail prices are significantly higher due to the addition of excise duty, dealer commission, VAT, and other charges on top of the actual cost of crude oil.

    How to know the fuel prices?

    You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can send RSP along with city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can send RSP to 9223112222. HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HP Price to 9222201122.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2023, 9:02 AM IST
