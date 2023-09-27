Petrol, diesel prices on September 27: Check fuel rate in Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru and more

Petrol, Diesel Prices on September 27: Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

Prices of petrol and diesel in India on Wednesday (September 27) remained unchanged despite fluctuations in international crude oil prices. While the global market saw a 0.79 percent decrease in crude oil prices, with it dropping to $92.55 per barrel, Indian oil companies decided not to revise fuel prices domestically.

This decision comes as a relief to consumers, as petrol and diesel prices in India have been subject to frequent changes in recent times due to the dynamic nature of international crude oil rates. By maintaining stable prices, oil companies aim to provide some predictability and relief to consumers.

Crude oil prices are a key factor in determining fuel prices in India, and any significant changes in the international market can lead to adjustments in domestic rates. Consumers will continue to monitor global crude oil prices and their potential impact on fuel costs in the coming days.

Let us check the petrol and diesel rates in some cities:

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 96.72

Diesel price: Rs 89.62

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 106.31

Diesel price: Rs 94.27

Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 102.63

Diesel price: Rs 94.24

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 106.03

Diesel price: Rs 92.76

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 101.94

Diesel price: Rs 87.89

Noida

Petrol price: Rs 96.65

Diesel price: Rs 89.82

Gurugram

Petrol price: Rs 97.04

Diesel price: Rs 89.91