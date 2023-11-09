Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Petrol, diesel prices on November 9: Check fuel rate in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and more

    Petrol, Diesel Prices on November 9: Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

    Petrol diesel prices on November 9 Check fuel rate in Bengaluru Mumbai Delhi and more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 9:42 AM IST

     

    Petrol and diesel prices in India on Thursday, November 9, remained unchanged. Every day at six in the morning, the rates for petrol and diesel are announced, whether they are new or steady. However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.

    At present, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. In contrast, a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27 and a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 in Mumbai. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.03, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 92.76. However, in Chennai, a litre of diesel is sold for Rs 94.24 and a litre of petrol for Rs 102.63.

    New Delhi
    Petrol price: Rs 96.72
    Diesel price: Rs 89.62

    Mumbai
    Petrol price: Rs 106.31
    Diesel price: Rs 94.27

    Chennai
    Petrol price: Rs 102.86
    Diesel price: Rs 94.46

    Kolkata
    Petrol price: Rs 106.03
    Diesel price: Rs 92.76

    Bengaluru
    Petrol price: Rs 101.94
    Diesel price: Rs 87.89

    Noida
    Petrol price: Rs 96.79
    Diesel price: Rs 89.96

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 9:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Global investor sentiment Indian on real estate sector remains robust: Colliers report

    Global investor sentiment on Indian real estate sector remains robust: Colliers report

    From a $47 billion start-up to bankruptcy: WeWork's dramatic decline explained snt

    From a $47 billion start-up to bankruptcy: WeWork's dramatic decline explained

    Coworking giant WeWork files for bankruptcy in US with liabilities ranging from $10 to $50 billion snt

    Co-working giant WeWork files for bankruptcy in US with liabilities ranging from $10 to $50 billion

    Petrol diesel prices on November 6 Check fuel rate in Mumbai Delhi Kolkata and more gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on November 6: Check fuel rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and more

    Explained How Modi government brought down onion prices by 24 per cent

    Explained: How Modi government brought down onion prices by 24%

    Recent Stories

    Delhi air quality still remains in severe category artificial rain likely on November 20 gcw

    Delhi's air quality still remains in 'severe' category, artificial rain likely on November 20

    Mammootty starrer Valliettan to re-release in 4K Atmos rkn

    Mammootty starrer Valliettan to re-release in 4K Atmos

    What is your understanding of Sanatana Dharma based on, Madras High Court asks Udhayanidhi Stalin

    What is your understanding of Sanatana Dharma based on, Madras High Court asks Udhayanidhi Stalin

    Elvish Yadav case: Snakes discovered with missing teeth from Youtuber's aides, five suspects arrested RKK

    Elvish Yadav case: Snakes discovered with missing teeth from Youtuber's aides, five suspects arrested

    UK PM Rishi Sunak wife Akshata Murty light diyas as they host special diwali event see photos gcw

    UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty light diyas as they host special Diwali event | SEE PHOTOS

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon