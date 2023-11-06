Petrol, diesel prices on November 6: Check fuel rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and more

Petrol, Diesel Prices on November 6: Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

Petrol and diesel prices in India on Monday, November 6, remained unchanged. Every day at six in the morning, the rates for petrol and diesel are announced, whether they are new or steady. However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.

At present, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. In contrast, a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27 and a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 in Mumbai. While fuel in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. However, in Chennai, a litre of diesel is sold for Rs 94.24 and a litre of petrol for Rs 102.63.

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 96.72

Diesel price: Rs 89.62

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 106.31

Diesel price: Rs 94.27

Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 102.86

Diesel price: Rs 94.46

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 106.03

Diesel price: Rs 92.76

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 101.94

Diesel price: Rs 87.89

Noida

Petrol price: Rs 96.79

Diesel price: Rs 89.96