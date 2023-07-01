Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices on July 1: Check current fuel rates in major cities here

    Today's petrol and diesel prices: The prices for petrol and diesel are announced daily at 6 am. Please note that these rates can vary from state to state due to factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, and other considerations.

    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 9:26 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday, July 1, largely remained unchanged in India, including major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Kolkata.  Diesel cost Rs. 89.62 per litre and petrol cost Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi. Mumbai charged Rs 106.31 for a litre of petrol and Rs 94.27 for a litre of diesel.

    Bengaluru:
    Petrol price: Rs 101.94
    Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

    Chennai:
    Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre.

    Kolkata:
    Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 92.76.

    Gurugram:
    Petrol: Rs 97.18 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 90.05

    Lucknow:
    Petrol : Rs 96.57
    Diesel: Rs 89.76 a litre.

    Noida:
    Petrol: Rs 96.79 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 89.96.

    Prices for petrol and diesel are set in India by oil marketing companies (OMCs) such Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. Rates are set daily, according on the global price of crude oil, and this is done on an ongoing basis.

    Additionally, SMS may be used to find out the daily price of gas and diesel. consumers of Indian Oil may obtain information by texting RSP and their city code to 9224992249, while consumers of BPCL can get information by sending an SMS with RSP and their city code to 9223112222. However, HPCL customers may find out the price by texting HPPrice to the number 9222201122 along with their city code.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2023, 9:26 AM IST
