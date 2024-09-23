Petrol diesel prices for September 23 announced: How much it costs in your city?

The latest petrol and diesel price updates have been announced for September 23, reflecting the dynamic nature of fuel costs across major Indian cities. Prices vary based on crude oil costs, exchange rates, and government taxes.

The latest updates on petrol and diesel prices have been announced, bringing both relief and concern to consumers across the nation. Every day at 6 a.m., oil marketing organisations (OMCs) publish the price of petrol and diesel, which remains consistent despite the commodities' inherent volatility.

Here's a detailed look at the revised rates as of September 23:

In Delhi, the Petrol price today is Rs 94.72 and the diesel price today is Rs 87.62 per litre

In Mumbai, the petrol price today is Rs 103.44 and the diesel price is Rs 89.97 per litre

In Bengaluru, the Petrol price today is Rs 102.86 and the diesel price today is Rs 88.94 per litre

In Chennai, the Petrol price today is Rs 100.98 and the diesel price today is Rs 92.56 per litre

In Kolkata, the Petrol price today is Rs 104.95 and the diesel price today is Rs 91.76 per litre

In Hyderabad, the Petrol price today is Rs 107.41 and the diesel price today is Rs 95.65 per litre

In Gurugram, the Petrol price today is Rs 95.11 and the diesel price today is Rs 87.97 per litre

In Noida, the Petrol price today is Rs 94.80 and the diesel price today is Rs 87.93 per litre

Crude oil is the major raw material used in the manufacturing of gasoline and diesel, hence its price has a direct impact on the overall cost of these fuels. As a significant crude oil importer, India's petrol and diesel prices are impacted by the exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar. The national and state governments levy various taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel. These taxes may change by state, having a significant impact on the final pricing of gasoline and diesel.

Latest Videos