    Petrol, Diesel price today, November 11: Fuel rates remain unchanged for 7th day

    There has been no change in fuel prices in the four metros of the country. 

    Petrol Diesel price today November 11 Fuel rates remain unchanged for 7th day
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 8:22 AM IST
    For the seventh successive day, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country. The status quo, as far as the prices of petrol and diesel are concerned, has come as much-needed relief for people who had been suffering due to daily upward revision of fuel rates by oil marketing companies. At the same time, there has been a fall in the price of crude oil in the international market. Brent prices have seen a decline of more than 2.5 per cent. The point to be highlighted here is that the prices of Brent crude oil and WTI crude oil remain above $80 per barrel.

    There has been no change in fuel prices in the four metros of the country. This means that the price of petrol in the national capital New Delhi is Rs 103.97 per litre, Rs 104.67 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 109.98 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 101.40 per litre in Chennai.

    According to information received from IOCL, Diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre in New Delhi, Rs 89.79 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 94.14 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 91.43 per litre in Chennai. According to experts, the price of diesel may increase in the time to come.

    The retail price of petrol and diesel is determined after adding Central excise, state Value Added Tax and commission paid to dealers to the basic oil rate which refers to the prevailing international benchmark rate plus freight.

    Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday reportedly said that his Cabinet colleague and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would try to bring petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax regime if she received the support of the state governments. This, according to him, would lower the taxes on these products and increase revenue for both the Centre and states. 

    Let us check the fuel rates in other cities across the country as well

    Bangaluru

    Petrol: Rs 100.58 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 85.01 per litre

    Thiruvananthapuram

    Petrol: Rs 106.36 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 93.47 per litre

    Hyderabad

    Petrol: Rs 108.20 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 94.62 per litre

    Bhopal

    Petrol: Rs 107.23 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 90.87 per litre

    Lucknow

    Petrol: Rs 95.28 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre

    Gandhinagar

    Petrol: Rs 95.35 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 89.33 per litre

    Guwahati

    Petrol: Rs 94.58 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 81.29 per litre

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 8:23 AM IST
