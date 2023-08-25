Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 25: Check latest rates in Bengaluru, Gurugram and other major cities

    Stay informed about the latest petrol and diesel prices set by oil marketing companies. Explore the various factors impacting the final costs, including transportation, taxes, and retailer commissions.

    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 8:27 AM IST

    Fuel prices have retained their stability in major cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai, on Friday (August 25). Irrespective of whether any modifications occur or the prices remain constant, the updates for petrol and diesel are rolled out at 6 am every day. However, it's important to note that these prices may differ from one state to another due to factors like value-added tax (VAT), transportation costs, local surcharges, and other influencing factors.

    As per reports presented by state-owned oil companies, the price of petrol has experienced a reduction of 27 paise, translating to a cost of Rs 96.65 per liter in Noida. Similarly, the price of diesel has also witnessed a decline of 25 paise, setting the new rate at Rs 89.80 per liter.

    Minor variations were witnessed in some parts of the country. Here's a look at fuel prices in other cities:

    Noida:
    Petrol price - Rs 96.79
    Diesel price - Rs 89.96

    Gurugram:
    Petrol price - Rs 97.18 
    Diesel price - Rs 90.05

    Bengaluru:
    Petrol price - Rs 101.94
    Diesel price - Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh:
    Petrol price - Rs 96.20
    Diesel price - Rs 84.26

    Hyderabad:
    Petrol price - Rs 109.66
    Diesel price - Rs 97.82

    Jaipur:
    Petrol price - Rs 108.48
    Diesel price - Rs 93.72

    Patna:
    Petrol price - Rs 107.24
    Diesel price - Rs 94.04

    Lucknow:
    Petrol price - Rs 96.57
    Diesel price - Rs 89.76

