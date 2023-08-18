Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 18: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities

    Petrol, Diesel Rates on August 18, 2023: Oil marketing companies have just released the updated rates for petrol and diesel. The final price of petrol and diesel includes several components, such as transportation costs, taxes, and dealer commissions. These charges differ from state to state.

    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 8:50 AM IST

     The price of Petrol and Diesel remained constant on Friday, August 18 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

    At the moment, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. While in Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 and petrol Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, respectively. On the other side, in Chennai, petrol costs Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 a litre.

    In Noida, the price of petrol has increased to Rs 96.79 and that of diesel to Rs 89.96 a litre. For a litre of fuel in Ghaziabad, it costs Rs 89.75 and Rs 96.58. Diesel currently costs Rs 89.76 and petrol Rs 96.57 per litre in Lucknow. Patna now charges Rs 107.24 for petrol and Rs 94.04 for diesel per litre.

    Bengaluru    
    Petrol: Rs 101.94    
    Diesel: Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh    
    Petrol: Rs 96.20    
    Diesel: Rs 84.26

    Chennai    
    Petrol: Rs 102.86    
    Diesel: Rs 94.46

    Gurugram    
    Petrol: Rs 96.84    
    Diesel: Rs 89.72

    Kolkata    
    Petrol: Rs 106.03    
    Diesel: Rs 92.76

    Lucknow    
    Petrol: Rs 96.57    
    Diesel: Rs 89.76

    Mumbai    
    Petrol: Rs 106.31    
    Diesel: Rs 94.27

    New Delhi    
    Petrol: Rs 96.72    
    Diesel: Rs 89.62

    Noida    
    Petrol: Rs 96.79    
    Diesel: Rs 89.96

