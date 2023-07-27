Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 27: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities

    The Oil Marketing Companies change the prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates. Changes in petrol and diesel costs are implemented at 6 am every day.

    Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday (July 27) showed a slight variation across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. While the overall rates for petrol and diesel have remained stable in recent months, individual cities experience daily fluctuations in their prices. The state-wise changes in fuel prices are influenced by factors like Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, and local taxes, leading to varying rates across regions.

    The most recent country-wide alteration in fuel rates occurred on 21st May of the previous year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. Following the central government's excise duty cut in May 2022, certain states also lowered VAT prices on fuels, while others imposed cess on petrol and diesel. This dynamic combination of measures by the central and state governments contributes to the differences in petrol and diesel prices seen throughout the country.

    Bengaluru:
    Petrol rate: Rs 101.94
    Diesel rate: Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh:
    Petrol rate: Rs 98.65
    Diesel rate: Rs 88.95

    Chennai:
    Petrol rate: Rs 102.63
    Diesel rate: Rs 94.24

    Gurugram:
    Petrol rate: Rs 97.04
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.91

    Kolkata:
    Petrol rate: Rs 106.03
    Diesel rate: Rs 92.76

    Lucknow:
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.57
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.76

    Mumbai:
    Petrol rate: Rs 106.31
    Diesel rate: Rs 94.27

    New Delhi:
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.72
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.62

    Noida:
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.65
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.82

