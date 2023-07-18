Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 18: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities

    The Oil Marketing Companies change the prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates. Changes in petrol and diesel costs are implemented at 6 am every day.

    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 8:51 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices were largely constant on Tuesday, 18 July across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Over the past few months, prices for petrol and diesel have been stable. Individual cities, however, see daily pricing changes. State-by-state variations in the cost of fuel and diesel can be attributed to factors like Value Added Tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal levies, etc.

    In Delhi, the price of petrol is currently Rs 96.72 a litre, while the price of diesel is Rs 89.62 per litre. Diesel costs Rs 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, while petrol is demanded at a higher price of Rs 106.31 per litre. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, while the price of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre. Diesel can be purchased in Chennai for Rs 94.24 per litre while petrol costs Rs 102.63 per litre. 

    Bengaluru:
    Petrol rate: Rs 101.94 per litre
    Diesel rate: Rs 87.89 per litre

    Chandigarh:
    Petrol rate: Rs 98.65 per litre,
    Diesel rate: Rs 88.95 per litre

    Chennai:
    Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre
    Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre

    Gurugram:
    Petrol rate: Rs 97.04 per litre
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.91 per litre

    Kolkata:
    Petrol rate: Rs 106.03 per litre
    Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre

    Lucknow:
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.57 per litre
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.76 per litre

    Mumbai:
    Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre
    Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre

    New Delhi:
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.72 per litre
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre

    Noida:
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.65 per litre
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.82 per litre

    Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the public sector, such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), regularly adjust their petrol and diesel prices in accordance with foreign exchange rates and benchmark pricing. Every day at six in the morning, any adjustments to the price of fuel and diesel go into effect. 

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 8:51 AM IST
