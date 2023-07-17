Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 17: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities

    The Oil Marketing Companies change the prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates. Changes in petrol and diesel costs are implemented at 6 am every day.

    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 8:37 AM IST

    The price of Petrol and Diesel remained constant on Monday, July 17 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

    At the moment, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. While in Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 and petrol Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, respectively. On the other side, in Chennai, petrol costs Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 a litre.

    Bengaluru    
    Petrol: Rs 101.94    
    Diesel: Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh    
    Petrol: Rs 96.20    
    Diesel: Rs 84.26

    Chennai    
    Petrol: Rs 102.86    
    Diesel: Rs 94.46

    Gurugram    
    Petrol: Rs 96.84    
    Diesel: Rs 89.72

    Kolkata    
    Petrol: Rs 106.03    
    Diesel: Rs 92.76

    Lucknow    
    Petrol: Rs 96.56    
    Diesel: Rs 89.75

    Mumbai    
    Petrol: Rs 106.31    
    Diesel: Rs 94.27

    New Delhi    
    Petrol: Rs 96.72    
    Diesel: Rs 89.62

    Noida    
    Petrol: Rs 96.65    
    Diesel: Rs 89.82

    Prices for petrol and diesel are set in India by oil marketing companies (OMCs) such Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. Rates are set daily, according on the global price of crude oil, and this is done on an ongoing basis.

