    Petrol and diesel price today, August 1: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Stay informed about daily changes in petrol and diesel prices as Oil Marketing Companies adjust rates in sync with international benchmarks and forex rates. Petrol and diesel costs fluctuate every day at 6 am.

    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 8:47 AM IST

    The price of Petrol and Diesel remained constant on Tuesday, August 1 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.

    In Delhi, the price of petrol is currently Rs 96.72 a litre, while the price of diesel is Rs 89.62 per litre. Diesel costs Rs 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, while petrol is demanded at a higher price of Rs 106.31 per litre. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, while the price of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre. Diesel can be purchased in Chennai for Rs 94.24 per litre while petrol costs Rs 102.63 per litre. Here are some more cities' petrol prices:

    Bengaluru: Petrol rate: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 87.89 per litre
    Chandigarh: Petrol rate: Rs 98.65 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 88.95 per litre
    Chennai: Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre
    Gurugram: Petrol rate: Rs 97.04 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.91 per litre
    Kolkata: Petrol rate: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre
    Lucknow: Petrol rate: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.76 per litre
    Mumbai: Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre
    New Delhi: Petrol rate: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre
    Noida: Petrol rate: Rs 96.65 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.82 per litre

    Additionally, SMS may be used to find out the daily price of petrol and diesel. Consumers of Indian Oil may obtain information by texting RSP and their city code to 9224992249, while consumers of BPCL can get information by sending an SMS with RSP and their city code to 9223112222. However, HPCL customers may find out the price by texting HPPrice to the number 9222201122 along with their city code.

