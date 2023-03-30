Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pepsi's new logo trends on social media; Here's what netizens said about it

    The global soda brand Pepsi has recently unveiled a new logo that has a simple, classic design with a touch of nostalgia. The current logo, which appears on soda bottles, was introduced in 2008. Now, after almost 15 years, it's time for a change. Here's how netizens reacted to the new logo.

    Pepsi new logo trends on social media Here is what netizens said about it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 2:28 PM IST

    Global beverage company Pepsi recently debuted a new emblem with its recognisable red and blue colour scheme and a contemporary typeface. The brand new logo will roll out in North America this year and globally till next year.

    The design, which was used from 2008 to 2022, had a blue backdrop, a red, blue, and white globe, and the word "Pepsi" in lowercase next to it. Now, in the centre of the red, blue, and white globe, Pepsi is written in a strong, uppercase typeface.

    Now, after almost 15 years, it's time for a change. "Welcome to a new era of Pepsi!" wrote Todd Kaplan, the company's chief marketing officer, along with a picture of the new insignia.

    Also Read | Setback for Google! NCLAT upholds Rs 1,337 crore penalty slapped by CCI

    He wrote: "I'm proud to share our new Pepsi logo and visual identity, which will be rolled out in the US this fall!"

    Todd Kaplan also shared a teaser video that read, "Allow us to reintroduce ourselves..."

    The post clearly went viral online and elicited a wide range of responses from users of social media. While some individuals favoured the makeover, others were unimpressed.

    Also Read | UPI merchant transactions over Rs 2,000 to be charged at 1.1 per cent from April 1?

    "Same guy designed the Twitter Blue logo. The lack of creativity is staggering!" a user wrote. Another user commented, "It’s retro and modern. They made the right call. The previous logo was a departure that forgot about what made Pepsi cool." 

    "In memoriam to the last Pepsi logo, here's once again fragments of the utterly unhinged design document," another comment added.

    Also Read | Artificial Intelligence could replace 300 million jobs, claims Goldman Sachs report

     

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 2:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Setback for Google NCLAT upholds Rs 1337 crore penalty slapped by CCI gcw

    Setback for Google! NCLAT upholds Rs 1,337 crore penalty slapped by CCI

    Over 8 billion UPI transactions happen in India every MONTH

    NPCI clarifies: UPI transactions to remain free; 1.1% fee only for merchants who accept payments over Rs 2000

    UPI merchant transactions over Rs 2,000 to be charged at 1 1 per cent from April 1 gcw

    UPI merchant transactions over Rs 2,000 to be charged at 1.1 per cent from April 1

    Artificial Intelligence could replace 300 million jobs claims Goldman Sachs report read details gcw

    Artificial Intelligence could replace 300 million jobs, claims Goldman Sachs report

    Levis to use AI generated virtual models to showcase their clothes gcw

    Levi’s to use AI generated virtual models to showcase their clothes

    Recent Stories

    Four bankers who helped Russian President Vladimir Putin's friend set up Swiss bank account convicted AJR

    Four bankers who helped Russian President Vladimir Putin's friend set up Swiss bank account convicted

    Ahmedabad horror: Woman blindfolds harasser; husband kills with sword, beheads and dismembers body AJR

    Ahmedabad horror: Woman blindfolds harasser; husband kills with sword, beheads and dismembers body

    Priyanka Chopra surpasses Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande in BEAUTY business RBA

    Priyanka Chopra surpasses Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande in BEAUTY business

    Lionel Messi Barcelona return: 3 things that must happen for legend to make Camp Nou comeback-ayh

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: 3 things that must happen for legend to make Camp Nou comeback

    Apple WWDC 2023 dates announced iOS 17 AR VR headset more expected in June gcw

    Apple WWDC 2023 dates announced; iOS 17, AR/VR headset & more expected

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon