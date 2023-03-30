Pepsi's new logo trends on social media; Here's what netizens said about it

The global soda brand Pepsi has recently unveiled a new logo that has a simple, classic design with a touch of nostalgia. The current logo, which appears on soda bottles, was introduced in 2008. Now, after almost 15 years, it's time for a change. Here's how netizens reacted to the new logo.

Global beverage company Pepsi recently debuted a new emblem with its recognisable red and blue colour scheme and a contemporary typeface. The brand new logo will roll out in North America this year and globally till next year.

The design, which was used from 2008 to 2022, had a blue backdrop, a red, blue, and white globe, and the word "Pepsi" in lowercase next to it. Now, in the centre of the red, blue, and white globe, Pepsi is written in a strong, uppercase typeface.

Now, after almost 15 years, it's time for a change. "Welcome to a new era of Pepsi!" wrote Todd Kaplan, the company's chief marketing officer, along with a picture of the new insignia.

He wrote: "I'm proud to share our new Pepsi logo and visual identity, which will be rolled out in the US this fall!"

Todd Kaplan also shared a teaser video that read, "Allow us to reintroduce ourselves..."

The post clearly went viral online and elicited a wide range of responses from users of social media. While some individuals favoured the makeover, others were unimpressed.

"Same guy designed the Twitter Blue logo. The lack of creativity is staggering!" a user wrote. Another user commented, "It’s retro and modern. They made the right call. The previous logo was a departure that forgot about what made Pepsi cool."

"In memoriam to the last Pepsi logo, here's once again fragments of the utterly unhinged design document," another comment added.

