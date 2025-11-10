Paytm has launched a redesigned app with a cleaner interface and AI-driven features. Key highlights include the 'Gold Coins' loyalty program offering digital gold on payments, tools for tracking spending, and expanded UPI access for NRIs.

Popular fintech firm Paytm has unveiled a redesigned app featuring a cleaner interface, AI-led features, and digital gold rewards on every payment to elevate the user experience.

The Noida-based payments major said it has designed the app with over 15 new features around how Indian consumers manage their money, making it easier to track spending, check balances, and discover personalised insights.

The refreshed interface reflects the company's consumer-centric approach to delivering trust, speed, and intelligent innovation in everyday payments, it said in a statement.

Over a social live event last week, the company said that all major payment use-cases such as recharges, bill payments have been moved upfront, helping users access these services upfront on opening the app.

The all-new Paytm app has also limited its entire interface to two scrolls, representing a clutter-free and simple design.

'Gold Coins': A New Digital Gold Loyalty Program

The new app also introduces 'Gold Coins', an exclusive loyalty initiative, which rewards Paytm users with real digital gold.

"The response to the Gold Coin campaign has been phenomenal. Users are actively claiming and accumulating them. We plan to offer double Gold Coins during festive periods to make it even more exciting ... Every UPI payment on Paytm earns you golden rewards. There's no limit to how much gold you can collect. No other UPI app is giving this level of incentive to users," said Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma, during the social live last week.

AI-First Features for Smart Money Management

The new app features AI-first features including Monthly Spend Summary that automatically categorizes expenses for users using AI-powered tags, helping with clear summary to help users get a better understanding on their spending patterns.

It has also introduced Total Balance which helps users check bank balances of all their UPI-linked accounts in a single view instead of manually calculating the same.

UPI Statements is another feature that helps users download their UPI statements in Excel or PDF for a more detailed view.

Other features include Paytm Playback, which turns recent spends into personalized AI generated rap song, making money management engaging.

Enhanced Privacy and User Control

The company has also introduced Hide Payments, an exclusive Paytm feature, that allows users to hide payments from payment history.

It also ensures that the screen cannot be recorded while a user is making a UPI payment.

Improved Usability and Quick Access

Paytm's new app also features quick shortcuts such as Receive Money widget, and Scan and Pay widget that allows users to receive money or access their payments page directly from their homescreen through creating shortcuts.

Other standout features like Magic Paste, Favorite Contacts, and Payment Reminders help users manage their everyday payments.

The company has also introduced Upfront Metro tickets on homescreen to ensure that users can quickly present their metro QR ticket and don't need to stop to navigate deep inside the app while they are in a hurry to get to their destination.

Expanding Accessibility with UPI for NRIs

Expanding accessibility, Paytm has rolled out UPI for NRIs, enabling Non-Resident Indians to use UPI payments directly from their international numbers.

"If you're an NRI living in Canada and want to use UPI for payments in India, you can now log in to Paytm with your international number and link your NRE/NRO bank account and start making payments. No more local number or SIM needed," said Sharma.

Introducing Paytm Checkin and 'Made in India' Focus

Alongside the main app revamp, Paytm also announced Paytm Checkin, an AI-led travel app offering end-to-end management of flights, trains, and buses.

The new Paytm app embodies the company's continued focus on AI innovation built in India for India.

"Every time you are using Paytm and RuPay, you are using Made in India technology. Built with intelligence at its core, the new Paytm app represents our next step in making payments truly smarter," said Sharma. (ANI)