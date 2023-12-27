Pay extra or watch ads! Amazon to charge more for seamless streaming; Will it be applicable for India?

Beginning in January 2024, advertisements will intercut between films and TV series on Amazon Prime Video. India is anticipated to be included in the worldwide deployment of the ad integration, although the fundamental Prime advantages would not change.

After Netflix, Amazon Prime Video is now turning its head towards bringing ads to the platform. After an announcement earlier this year, Amazon is reportedly going to start implementing ads in the Prime Video streaming service across its range of movies and TV shows starting January 29, 2024. However, customers have the option to pay an additional $2.99 (around Rs 248.8) to completely prevent them, as originally reported by The Verge. The firm argues that by deploying these "limited" adverts, it will be able to maintain its investment in producing high-quality content for its audience.

Additionally, these advertisements were first going to appear for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the US, UK, Germany, and Canada; nevertheless, they are anticipated to spread to consumers in other nations as well, such as Australia, Italy, and Spain. However, there is no information available on whether India would follow suit.

Compared to other streaming TV providers and linear TV, our goal is to have noticeably less advertisements. In an email to customers, Amazon stated, "There is no change to the current price of your Prime membership, and no action is required from you." The firm notes that for those who prefer an ad-free experience on Prime Video, there is a link provided in the email where members can sign up for the ad-free option.

Amazon Prime currently costs Rs 299 each month or Rs 1499 annually in India. There is also an affordable annual plan, Amazon Prime Lite, which is priced at Rs 799 in India. Interestingly, Amazon's decision to introduce advertisements on its OTT platform, Prime Video, coincides with the trend in other streaming services. Disney Plus and Netflix recently announced plans to feature ads on their lower-priced plans.