Responding to West Asia supply disruptions, India's government is pushing for piped natural gas (PNG), leading over 4 lakh consumers to switch in five weeks. This strategy aims to reduce LPG dependence and ensure uninterrupted household fuel.

Government Accelerates PNG Adoption

More than four lakh consumers have shifted towards piped natural gas (PNG) in the past five weeks as the government accelerates efforts to reduce dependence on LPG amid supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing West Asia geopolitical tensions. Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in the region, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the push towards PNG is part of a broader strategy to ease pressure on LPG supplies while ensuring uninterrupted fuel access for households.

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"In the last five weeks alone, around 4.05 lakh new LPG connections have been gasified, and over 4.41 lakh new consumers have been registered. Continuous support is also being received from state governments and Union Territory administrations, and it is expected that the expansion of the PNG network will accelerate further," Sharma said.

The move comes as India continues to navigate supply-side challenges due to the volatile geopolitical situation in West Asia. Officials said domestic consumers have been prioritised to ensure minimal disruption, with LPG distributors maintaining adequate stock and no shortages reported across the country.

Measures to Stabilise LPG Supply

Commercial LPG supplies, which were impacted earlier, have now been restored to around 70 per cent. Priority allocation has been given to key sectors such as hospitals, educational institutions, hotels, dhabas, pharmaceuticals, packaging, and labour-intensive industries.

Support for Vulnerable Consumers

To further support vulnerable sections, the government has doubled the supply of 5 kg LPG cylinders, particularly benefiting migrant workers and students. "We have simplified access to 5 kg cylinders by easing documentation requirements and significantly increasing supply. As a result, nearly one lakh cylinders are being sold," Sharma added.

Since March 14, India has recorded sales of about 106,000 tonnes of commercial LPG, with daily consumption stabilising at 6,000-6,500 tonnes. Additionally, over 2,400 awareness campaigns have been conducted in the past week to improve accessibility and inform consumers about available options.

Ensuring Overall Energy Security

In the natural gas segment, domestic consumption continues to receive priority, while industries connected to the gas grid are being supplied around 80 per cent of their requirements. Fertiliser sector supplies have been restored to 95 per cent, while city gas distribution companies have been directed to ensure uninterrupted supply to critical sectors such as food processing, cold storage, and healthcare.

The government also shared that India's crude oil inventories remain sufficient, and refineries are operating at optimal capacity. Domestic LPG production has also increased and now meets nearly 60 per cent of the country's requirements.

Meanwhile, select allocations of petroleum products, around 800 tonnes per day, have been made to pharmaceutical and petrochemical industries to ensure continuity in essential manufacturing. (ANI)