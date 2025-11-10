A CyberPeace report raises alarms over online gaming's impact on children, citing risks of addiction and exploitation. It links excessive gaming to physical and mental health issues and calls for policy intervention to safeguard young gamers.

The evolution of the online gaming industry has not only increased exposure among children but also raised concerns over addiction and exploitation, according to a report by CyberPeace. The report highlighted that a systematic policy intervention is needed to safeguard children from these growing risks.

The report pointed out that early exposure to online gaming can have a negative developmental impact on young children. It added that researchers, educators, and mental health professionals have increasingly expressed concern over its effects on children's physical and emotional well-being. It stated, "The negative impact of early exposure to online gaming on young children is increasingly becoming a topic of concern"

Physical Health Risks of Excessive Gaming

In terms of physical development, the report mentioned that studies have shown that prolonged gaming is linked with various health issues. The PEACH project (Personal and Environmental Associations with Children's Health), a longitudinal observational study, found that children with higher screen time had higher body mass index (BMI) and were more likely to be overweight.

Excessive gaming promotes a sedentary lifestyle, leading to obesity and related health problems. The report further stated that teenagers who spend more time playing video games face a higher risk of developing obesity due to reduced physical activity. The growing number of young people being treated for obesity-related issues has also been partially attributed to increased screen time associated with gaming.

Incessant gaming can cause repetitive strain injuries such as carpal tunnel syndrome, as continuous mouse clicking or controller use puts pressure on the hands and wrists. The addictive nature of online gaming can also disrupt sleep patterns. In addition, excessive gaming has been linked to cardiovascular problems, the report noted.

Mental and Emotional Well-being at Stake

The report also shared that the mental health effects of excessive gaming extend beyond isolation and social withdrawal, with serious implications for emotional and psychological well-being, the report said.

CyberPeace Recommends Policy Interventions

Clear Age Verification Needed

CyberPeace recommended several measures to reduce these risks. It called for a clear methodology for age verification, as the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 mandates such checks but lacks clarity on implementation.

Content Regulation and Rating Expansion

It also suggested content regulation with clear guidelines for violence, sexuality, and mature themes, noting that India lacks an equivalent of PEGI for content benchmarking. The report advised expansion of content ratings to include different levels within categories such as violence, gore, and sexual content.

A 'Living' Legal Framework for Child Protection

Additionally, it proposed a "living legislation" framework that evolves with industry trends to ensure up-to-date protection. It also recommended that game content be legally vetted before release and that both game developers and publishers be brought under a uniform regulation focused on child protection.

