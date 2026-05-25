ONGC has contracted BP Exploration Services as a technical provider for its Western Offshore assets to enhance production and bolster India's energy security, extending a model that showed early success in the Mumbai High field.

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has entered into a contract with BP Exploration Services India Limited (BPXS) as the Technical Services Provider (TSP) for its entire Western Offshore assets (excluding Mumbai High field) in a major move aimed at enhancing production, arresting output decline, and strengthening India's domestic energy security.

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Building on Mumbai High Success

The contract has been awarded after ONGC issued an International Competitive Bidding (ICB) tender to improve output from ageing offshore fields in the Mumbai Offshore Basin, following its earlier TSP engagement in the Mumbai High field, which is the largest oil field in the basin and accounts for around 38 per cent of Western Offshore production. The earlier Mumbai High TSP arrangement had shown early signs of stabilising production decline through focused Well, Reservoir and Facility Management (WRFM), optimisation of existing wells, enhanced surveillance and de-bottlenecking of facilities, encouraging ONGC to extend the model to other mature offshore assets.

Scope of the New Agreement

Under the new agreement, BPXS will review field performance across reservoirs, wells and facilities in the Western Offshore region and identify interventions to enhance hydrocarbon recovery. The Mumbai Offshore Basin, which consists of 43 blocks with a mix of nomination and auctioned regimes, has been under continuous development for over four decades and remains a key contributor to India's domestic oil and gas production.

Projected Output Gains

The TSP is expected to deploy global best practices and technology-driven solutions to extract additional output from ageing fields, which ONGC sees as essential alongside new exploration efforts to meet rising energy demand. As part of the contract, BPXS has projected a potential increase of about 10.8 per cent in crude oil production from 46.25 MMT to 51.26 MMT and a 31.5 per cent rise in natural gas output from 82.68 BCM to 108.69 BCM over ten years. Overall hydrocarbon output is expected to rise by about 24.1 per cent, with visible gains likely from FY27 and full impact expected by FY30.

Contract Structure

The contract structure includes a fixed fee for the initial two years, followed by a performance-linked service fee based on revenue from incremental production after cost recovery.

With this move, ONGC aims to replicate the efficiency gains achieved in Mumbai High across its wider Western Offshore portfolio to maximise recovery from mature fields and strengthen domestic energy security. (ANI)