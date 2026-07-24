Nearly 1 in 5 food samples failed safety standards in 2025-26, with 40,023 of 2.23 lakh samples found non-conforming. Health Ministry data revealed in Lok Sabha also shows a record 5.2 lakh inspections were conducted during the year.

Nearly one in every five food samples tested across the country during 2025-26 failed to meet food safety standards, with 40,023 samples found "non-conforming" out of 2,23,808 analysed, as the government also stepped up enforcement with a record 5.2 lakh inspections of food businesses during the year.

Government Discloses Data in Lok Sabha

The figures were disclosed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in separate written replies to unstarred questions in the Lok Sabha on food adulteration. The ministry said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), along with State and Union Territory food safety authorities, conducted 5,20,566 inspections during 2025-26, up from 4,01,391 in 2024-25 and 3,57,072 in 2023-24, indicating a significant expansion of enforcement efforts. It added that "the data for the year 2025-26 is provisional."

Enforcement Actions and Legal Consequences

According to the reply, authorities analysed 2,23,808 food samples during 2025-26, of which 40,023 were found "non-conforming". The enforcement drive resulted in 31,878 civil cases decided with penalty and 1,918 criminal convictions, according to the provisional data. The government also revealed that 4,461 food business licences were suspended and 11,493 licences were cancelled over the last five years, meaning nearly 16,000 food business operators faced licence action for violations under the Food Safety and Standards Act. State-wise data showed Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of non-conforming samples in 2025-26.

FSSAI Sets Standards, States Lead Enforcement

The ministry said, "FSSAI is mandated to lay down science based standards for articles of food and to regulate their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and import to ensure availability of safe and wholesome food for human consumption."

It further clarified that enforcement is largely carried out by states, saying, "Around 98% of the Food Business Operators (FBOs) fall within the jurisdiction of the State/UT Food Safety Authorities. Accordingly, the enforcement and implementation of the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 primarily rests with the State/UT Food Safety Authorities within their respective jurisdictions."

The ministry said that whenever violations are detected, "the defaulting Food Business Operators (FBOs) have been subjected to regulatory actions, including punitive measures, as stipulated under the FSS Act, 2006 and regulations made thereunder."

Lack of Specific Data on Adulteration

However, while the replies provide extensive enforcement data, they did not disclose how much of the problem is due to actual food adulteration. Instead, the government reports only the number of "non-conforming" samples, a category that can include adulterated, substandard, contaminated or misbranded food products, without providing a breakup.

The replies also do not provide food-wise adulteration rates for products such as milk, edible oils, spices or sweets, despite the questions specifically seeking such information. (ANI)