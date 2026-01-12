Ola Electric has launched 'Shakti', its first residential Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), from its Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu. The system uses the indigenous 4680 Bharat Cell and aims to provide a portable, on-demand energy source.

Ola Electric has rolled out the first unit of its new residential energy storage system, 'Shakti', from its Gigafactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, marking a major milestone towards scaling up the indigenous 4680 Bharat Cell platform.

Shakti marks the company's entry into the country's residential BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) market and takes the company beyond the automotive domain. It represents a fundamental shift in how Indians will access, control, and consume energy, as a portable, on-demand resource designed for modern Indian households, farms, and businesses, the company said in an exchange filing.

Bhavish Aggarwal on 'Made in India' Vision

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Ola, said the company's Cell business is ramping up with Indian Research and Development. "The first Ola Shakti rolls off the line in our Gigafactory! Our Cell business is ramping up with full Indian R&D. Researched in India, Engineered in India, Made in India," he said in a post on X. The first Ola शक्ति rolls off the line in our Gigafactory! Our Cell business is ramping up with full Indian R&D 🔋🙏🏼 Researched in India, Engineered in India, Made in India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jwcLkmRZKp — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 12, 2026

Focus on Innovation and Localisation

Developed and manufactured at Ola Electric's Gigafactory, it represents the company's continued focus on innovation, localisation, and technological leadership. The milestone reflects years of sustained investments in R&D, advanced manufacturing processes, and supply-chain resilience, the company said in a release.

Advanced Features and Safety

"Ola Shakti delivers automotive-grade safety, high-efficiency, and zero running and maintenance costs. Unlike conventional lead-acid inverters or diesel generators, Shakti features instant 0 ms changeover time, operates across a wide input voltage range of 200V-240V protecting appliances from voltage fluctuations, and is spill-proof with IP67-rated batteries tested for dust, water, and monsoon conditions," the release said.

Intelligent Energy Management

Built on the company's core tech DNA, customers will be able to interact with Ola Shakti and transform energy management into an intelligent, automated experience. "The customers will have real-time control over battery status and energy flow; learn usage patterns to optimize energy automatically; and get actionable insights to help users save money and energy," the release said.

A Step Towards Energy Independence

"Powered by our indigenous 4680 Bharat Cell, Ola Shakti makes reliable, affordable, and intelligent energy storage accessible to every Indian home, farm, and business. This is not just a new product, it's a foundational building block for India's energy independence and a future powered by clean, decentralized, and on-demand energy," Ola Electric Spokesperson said.

Configurations and Availability

As per the information shared by the company in exchange filing, Ola Shakti is available in four configurations: 1kW/1.5kWh, 1kW/3kWh, 3kW/5.2kWh, and 6kW/9.1kWh. The system can power air conditioners, refrigerators, induction cookers, farm pumps, and communication equipment, with charging times as fast as 2 hours and backup capacity of up to 1.5 hours on full load. The product is available for reservations on the Ola Electric website at Rs 999, the release said. (ANI)