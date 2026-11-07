A businessman in West Bengal gifted his Class 9 son a BMW M4 Competition worth Rs 2.30 crore for performing well in his exams. The extravagant gift has become a major talking point in their local community.

A Class 9 student’s good performance in his half-yearly examinations has earned him an extraordinarily expensive gift from his father, a luxury BMW M4 Competition worth approximately Rs 2.30 crore. The unusual reward has become a talking point in Galsi’s Paraj area in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district.

Mohammed Talha, a teenager, is the son of businessman Samsuddin Midya, who lives in Galsi, Purba Bardhaman district. Delighted with his son’s academic performance, Samsuddin decided to fulfil a long-standing wish of the teenager by gifting him the luxury sports car. According to them, Talha has long expressed a desire to buy a BMW M4 Competition. Following his outstanding success in the Class 9 half-yearly examinations, his father decided to make that desire a reality.

According to reports, Samsuddin went to Mumbai to buy his son's preferred vehicle. Now that the BMW M4 Competition, which cost about Rs 2.30 crore, has arrived in Purba Bardhaman, locals are paying close attention to it.

Samsuddin is well-known in the community for his interest in business and his fascination with high-end cars. Luxury cars like a Range Rover, Volvo, Mahindra Thar, and Hyundai Alcazar are apparently part of his current collection. The most recent addition to his collection is the recently acquired BMW M4 Competition.

Scroll to load tweet…

It's interesting to note that he is likewise fascinated by car registration numbers. According to reports, he owns a number of automobiles with registration numbers that end in "555," which is also linked to the vehicles of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Samsuddin thanked God for making the costly gift possible. He claimed that his son had been pleading with him for the BMW for a long time and was an excellent student.

Talha is obviously thrilled to receive such a costly gift, but the youngster does not currently have any intentions to drive the car himself. His father will be driving as he is still a minor and does not have a driver's license. Talha stated that he will focus on his studies for the time being and that he will take a weekly ride in the new BMW while sitting next to his father.