NTPC aims to boost its installed power capacity to 149 GW by 2032, with a strategic focus on expanding nuclear energy to 30 GW by 2037 to meet India's rising electricity demand and support a sustainable, diversified energy mix.

NTPC Capacity Expansion Roadmap

NTPC Limited plans to increase its installed power generation capacity to 149 gigawatt (GW) by 2032, adding around 58 GW to its existing capacity of 91 GW, according to its Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh. The expansion will include capacity additions from various energy sources, including renewable energy, as the company looks to strengthen its generation portfolio and meet India's growing electricity demand.

Strategic Focus on Nuclear Energy

Speaking at the KPMG ENRich 2026 event in New Delhi, Singh outlined the company's expansion plans and highlighted its increasing focus on nuclear power generation as part of its long-term energy strategy. NTPC is also accelerating its plans in the nuclear energy sector. The company is targeting around 30 GW of nuclear power capacity as part of its broader capacity expansion roadmap towards 2037.

Nuclear Projects and Feasibility

"Of the 250 GW capacity targeted for the year 2037, the plan of about 30 GW nuclear," Singh noted. As part of these plans, NTPC has completed feasibility studies for proposed nuclear power projects in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha. The company is also exploring additional locations in other states for future nuclear capacity development.

India's Energy Sector Resilience

The expansion comes amid rising electricity demand in the country and the need to diversify India's energy mix through greater adoption of renewable and other non-fossil fuel sources. Highlighting developments in the domestic power sector, Singh said India has demonstrated resilience despite ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties across the world, particularly in managing energy prices.

"Despite all kind of turmoils across the globe, in India we have not seen surge in energy prices. I think in India we have not seen that type of surge like we have noticed in other parts of the world," he said. He also pointed to the sharp increase in electricity demand, noting that power demand in October registered a 21 per cent rise and has been increasing month after month.

NTPC’s planned capacity expansion is expected to strengthen its role in meeting India's future energy requirements while supporting the country's transition towards a diversified and more sustainable power generation mix.

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