National Stock Exchange (NSE) reported a 15% quarter-on-quarter rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,408 crore for Q3FY26. Total income grew 6% to Rs 4,395 crore, driven by higher trading volumes across segments.

NSE's Q3FY26 Financial Highlights

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Friday reported a 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,408 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26), aided by higher trading volumes across segments.

Consolidated total income rose 6 per cent sequentially to Rs 4,395 crore in Q3FY26, compared with Rs 4,160 crore in the previous quarter, as per the statement released by the NSE.

Revenue Breakdown

Revenue from transaction charges increased 9 per cent QoQ to Rs 3,033 crore, driven by higher volumes in the equity cash market and derivatives segments. Revenue from data feed and terminal services grew 5 per cent sequentially to Rs 121 crore, while listing services revenue rose 25 per cent to Rs 111 crore.

Total consolidated expenditure declined 48 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,234 crore. During the quarter, NSE recognised a one-time expense of Rs 126 crore towards gratuity provision following the implementation of new labour codes, the statement further said.

Operating EBITDA surged 92 per cent QoQ to ₹2,851 crore. Excluding one-offs, normalised consolidated profit before tax rose 6 per cent sequentially to Rs 3,325 crore.

Performance for 9-Month Period (9MFY26)

For the nine months ended December 2025 (9MFY26), consolidated total income stood at Rs 13,354 crore compared with Rs 14,780 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Reported consolidated profit after tax for 9MFY26 was Rs 7,431 crore, with earnings per share at Rs 30.02 (non-annualised).

Standalone Performance in Q3FY26

On a standalone basis, total income in Q3FY26 rose to Rs 4,419 crore from ₹3,666 crore in Q2FY26, largely due to dividends received from subsidiaries and higher transaction revenue. Standalone profit after tax increased 40 per cent QoQ to Rs 2,603 crore, with PAT margin at 59 per cent.

Trading Volume Statistics

Average daily traded volumes (ADTVs) in the cash market segment during Q3FY26 rose 3 per cent QoQ to Rs 99,023 crore. ADTV in equity futures grew 8 per cent to rs 1,51,744 crore, while equity options (premium value) climbed 15 per cent to Rs 53,248 crore.

Contribution to Exchequer

During 9MFY26, NSE's total contribution to the exchequer stood at Rs 41,842 crore, including securities transaction tax/commodity transaction tax (Rs 34,835 crore), stamp duty (Rs 2,472 crore), income tax (Rs 2,414 crore), GST (Rs 1,376 crore) and SEBI fees (Rs 745 crore). (ANI)