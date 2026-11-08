NSE and BSE have announced a special Muhurat trading session for Diwali, marking the start of Samvat 2083. The session includes specific timings for equity and commodity markets following a strong rally in the benchmark indices recently.

Diwali Muhurat Trading Session Announced

Indian stock and commodity markets will hold a special Muhurat trading session on Sunday on the occasion of Diwali, marking the beginning of Samvat 2083. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have announced the schedule for the special equity market session, while the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has issued separate timings for commodity trading.

Exchange Trading Schedules

According to the NSE and BSE circulars, the block deal window will operate from 1:50 pm to 2:05 pm, followed by the pre-open session from 2:05 pm to 2:17 pm, including order entry, matching and trade confirmation. Continuous trading on both exchanges will begin at 2:20 pm and continue until 3:30 pm. Both exchanges have also scheduled a closing auction process, beginning with the transition from continuous trading at 3:15 pm and concluding by 3:50 pm. The post-closing session will run from 3:50 pm to 4:00 pm. BSE has additionally set the trade modification window from 2:20 pm to 4:15 pm.

Commodity Market Timings

On the commodity side, MCX said contracts across all commodities and indices would be available for trading. Its special session will run from 2:05 pm to 2:19 pm, while the main trading session will take place between 2:20 pm and 3:30 pm. The client code modification window will remain open until 3:45 pm.

Market Performance Overview

The special session comes after a strong rally in domestic equities on Friday, with benchmark indices extending their gains for the seventh consecutive trading session despite a sell-off in major global markets and technology stocks. The Sensex surged 1,718.01 points, or 2.17 per cent, to close at 81,028.02, reclaiming the 80,000 mark, while the Nifty gained 493.75 points, or 2.01 per cent, to settle at 25,030.35, crossing the 25,000 level.

Banking and financial services stocks led the rally, with both sectoral indices rising over 2 per cent, followed by gains in consumer durables and pharmaceutical stocks. The Nifty 100 emerged as the top gainer among broader market indices, advancing over 1 per cent, although the broader market performance remained mixed. Investors will enter the new Samvat year after the sharp gains in the previous session, with global developments and investor sentiment likely to remain important factors for the near-term market direction. (ANI)