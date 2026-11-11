NSDL has achieved a significant milestone by crossing USD 6 trillion in assets under custody. This growth highlights the rapid financialisation of the Indian economy and increased investor participation across the nation's financial markets.

NSDL Reaches Historic Financial Milestone

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) has crossed USD 6 trillion in the total value of assets under its custody as of November 9, 2026, reflecting the growing participation of investors in India's financial markets, according to a company statement. The depository said the milestone reflects the increasing financialisation of India's economy and the expansion of its securities market infrastructure.

"Driven by the economic vision of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Finance, this achievement reflects the rapid financialization of India's economy and its progress toward the national vision of a developed India ('Viksit Bharat')," NSDL said in its statement.

Expanding Investor Base and Network

According to the release, NSDL had a total of 4,76,91,191 client accounts, or approximately 4.77 crore, as of October 2026. The depository's geographical presence extended across 99.39 per cent of India's PIN codes, supported by a network of 326 depository participants (DPs) and 52,587 service centres across the country.

NSDL also reported continued growth in demat account openings during the first half of financial year 2026-27 (H1 FY27). During April-September 2026, the depository added 32.4 lakh gross demat accounts, while net additions stood at 27.9 lakh. Highlighting the expansion in investor accounts, the company said it had recorded "32.4 lakh gross accounts added (27.9 lakh net) H1 FY27."

The growth followed a record expansion in FY26, when NSDL registered its highest-ever annual addition of 59.3 lakh gross demat accounts, with net additions of 49.4 lakh. The depository also expanded its network by onboarding 10 new depository participants during H1 FY27, taking the total number of DPs to 326.

Technological Integration and Inclusion Initiatives

On the technology front, NSDL said it implemented more than 40 application programming interfaces (APIs) during FY26 to strengthen integration across its services.

The company also highlighted initiatives aimed at increasing participation among women and younger investors. Under its newly launched Women Plan, NSDL is offering a three-year settlement fee waiver to women opening new demat accounts, with the objective of reducing entry barriers and encouraging long-term investment. "By removing financial friction, NSDL aims to foster long-term investing, drive financial independence, and deepen women's participation in India's economic growth," the company stated. The initiative builds on its existing YUVA Plan, which provides a similar 36-month zero-settlement-fee benefit to investors below 24 years of age.

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