NPPA has revised prices for essential drugs, fixing Calcium & Vitamin D3 tablets at Rs 8.93 and Anti-Rabies Immunoglobulin at Rs 119.48. It also capped retail prices for 39 medicines used for hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has notified revised retail prices for essential medicines, including a price fixation for Calcium and Vitamin D3 Tablets and a revision for Anti-Rabies Immunoglobulin injection. The regulator has also capped retail prices of 39 commonly used medicines used for hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and other therapies.

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According to the official document, NPPA has fixed the retail price of Calcium and Vitamin D3 Tablets at Rs 8.93 per tablet inclusive of Goods & Services Tax (GST). In a separate notification, the authority has revised the rates for Anti-rabies Immunoglobulin Injection to Rs 119.48.

Affordability for Chronic Conditions

The revision is part of NPPA's periodic review to ensure availability and affordability of critical care medicines. The third notification, confirms that NPPA has capped the retail prices of 39 medicines including formulations used in the treatment of hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and other chronic conditions.

The ceiling prices have been fixed under the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013. The price fixation and capping come amid the government's continued push to make essential medicines more affordable and to check excessive pricing in the market.

Implementation and Patient Impact

NPPA has directed manufacturers and marketers to ensure that the revised prices are implemented immediately and that the new Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) are printed on packs along with the mandatory declaration. Industry officials said the inclusion of Calcium-Vitamin D3, widely prescribed for bone health and deficiency management, and Anti-Rabies Immunoglobulin, used in post-exposure prophylaxis, in the notified list will directly benefit patients and hospitals.

The capping of 39 medicines covering major lifestyle and cardiac drugs is also expected to bring relief to households managing long-term treatment costs. NPPA noted that the revised prices have been arrived at after considering market data and input costs

All three notifications have been issued by NPPA and will be applicable to manufacturers, importers and retailers across the country. Retailers have been asked to ensure that stocks with old MRP are cleared as per DPCO norms.

With these revisions, NPPA has now regulated prices of several key therapeutic categories in 2026, aiming to balance patient affordability with industry viability. (ANI)