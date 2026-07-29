Assam's Purabi ice cream has entered the Bhutan market, an achievement Union Minister Piyush Goyal said will create new income for North East dairy farmers. The first consignment was flagged off by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Dairy farmers across North East India are set to gain new income opportunities and have greater access to international markets, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said as Assam's Purabi ice cream made its entry into Bhutan.

Taking to his official X account, Goyal added, this achievement will likely generate new income opportunities while expanding access to international markets and strengthen the livelihoods of dairy farmers across the North Eastern region. "Facilitated by @APEDADOC , this achievement reflects the growing strength and global competitiveness of India's dairy sector while opening new avenues for our dairy farmers. The initiative will create new income opportunities, expand access to international markets and strengthen the livelihoods of our dairy farmers across the North Eastern region," Goyal said.

Export Flagged Off by Assam CM

"The export of Purabi Ice Cream by the West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Limited to Bhutan was flagged off by Assam Chief Minister @HimantaBiswa ji," he said in his post. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off Purabi Dairy's first export consignment of 5,627 litres of Purabi ice cream to Bhutan on Tuesday. The consignment will make Purabi ice cream available across major markets in Bhutan, including Thimphu, Paro, Phuentsholing and Wangdue.

APEDA Facilitates Export

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority APEDA, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, facilitated the export assisting North East Dairy and Foods Limited (NEDFL) with the required processes, documentation and regulatory formalities. Purabi ice cream is manufactured by the West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Limited (WAMUL) and marketed by NEDFL. The products are made using milk sourced from dairy farmers across Assam through Purabi Dairy's cooperative network.

Future Expansion Plans

Going forward, NEDFL plans to explore exports of additional Purabi Dairy products, particularly those with a longer shelf life. It will also assess consumer response and distribution requirements in Bhutan before expanding its product portfolio and shipment volumes. (ANI)