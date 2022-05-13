Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter deal temporarily on hold, announces Tesla CEO Elon Musk

    The Tesla CEO stated that the transaction has been put on hold seeking facts confirming the assessment that spam/fake accounts constitute fewer than 5% of users.

    Twitter deal temporarily on hold announces Tesla CEO Elon Musk gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published May 13, 2022, 3:36 PM IST

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that his $44 billion purchase for Twitter Inc was on hold for the time being due to pending information on spam and fraudulent accounts. "Twitter agreement on hold temporarily seeking information supporting computation that spam/fake accounts do indeed comprise fewer than 5% of users," Musk wrote in a tweet. The Tesla CEO stated that the transaction has been put on hold seeking facts confirming the assessment that spam/fake accounts constitute fewer than 5% of users.

    In premarket trade, shares of the social networking business plummeted 20%. Twitter did not reply quickly to a request for comment.

    Following Musk's statement that the Twitter transaction would be postponed, shares of the microblogging site fell 11% pre-market, while Tesla stock rose as high as 4.9 percent. Earlier this month, the business calculated that fraudulent or spam accounts accounted for less than 5% of its monetizable daily active users during the first quarter.

    Also Read | Twitter likely to charge slight fee for commercial, government users, says Elon Musk

    It also stated that until the transaction with Musk is finalised, it faces various risks, including whether advertisers would continue to spend on Twitter. Musk, the world's richest man and CEO of Tesla Inc, had stated that one of his top goals would be to eliminate "spam bots" from the site.

    Earlier, Musk said Twitter would always be free for casual users but may charge a small fee for business and government users, as the billionaire entrepreneur attempts to expand the social media platform's reach from 'niche' to most Americans.

    "Twitter will always be free for casual users, but there may be a small fee for commercial/government users," Musk wrote in a tweet.

    Even before striking an agreement with Twitter, Musk proposed a few improvements to the Twitter Blue premium membership service, including lowering the price. Musk claimed at the annual Met Gala in New York on Monday that he would make Twitter open about how tweets are promoted or demoted, and that his company's algorithms will be publicly available for criticism.

    Also Read: Nearly half of Elon Musk's 90 million Twitter followers are fake, claims online tool 

    Last Updated May 13, 2022, 3:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    LIC IPO update Govt raises Rs 20560 crore shares to be listed on May 17 gcw

    LIC IPO update: Govt raises Rs 20,560 crore, shares to be listed on May 17

    Elon Musk takes sly dig at Joe Biden, says he was elected as everyone wanted less drama gcw

    Elon Musk takes sly dig at Joe Biden, says he was elected as everyone wanted less drama

    5 Of The World's Fastest Growing Markets

    5 Of The World's Fastest Growing Markets

    Who is Campbell Wilson the new CEO Managing Director of Air India gcw

    Who is Campbell Wilson, the new CEO, Managing Director of Air India?

    LIC IPO: Supreme Court refuses to stay allotment - adt

    LIC IPO: Supreme Court refuses to stay allotment

    Recent Stories

    Robert Lewandowski unlikely to extend Bayern Munich contract - Reports-ayh

    Robert Lewandowski unlikely to extend Bayern Munich contract - Reports

    football Manchester City fans unhappy with Sergio Aguero new statue outside Etihad snt

    'Doesn't look like Aguero!' Man City fans unhappy with club legend's new statue outside Etihad

    Built in 1840 Kolkata has oldest functional hotel in Asia gcw

    Built in 1840, Kolkata has oldest functional hotel in Asia

    Seema Khan, Sohail Khan divorce: Couple files for separation after 24 years of marriage RBA

    Seema Khan, Sohail Khan divorce: Couple files for separation after 24 years of marriage

    BJP using 'bulldozer politics' to extort money, claims AAP - adt

    BJP using 'bulldozer politics' to extort money, claims AAP

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon