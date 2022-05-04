Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter likely to charge slight fee for commercial, government users, says Elon Musk

    Even before striking an agreement with Twitter, Musk proposed a few improvements to the Twitter Blue premium membership service, including lowering the price.

    Twitter likely to charge slight fee for commercial government users says Elon Musk gcw
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published May 4, 2022, 10:14 AM IST

    Elon Musk stated on Tuesday that Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) would always be free for casual users but may charge a small fee for business and government users, as the billionaire entrepreneur attempts to expand the social media platform's reach from 'niche' to most Americans.

    "Twitter will always be free for casual users, but there may be a small fee for commercial/government users," Musk wrote in a tweet.

    Since last month, Tesla (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk has proposed a slew of modifications to Twitter. Musk recently added the firm to his basket and stated that he intended to improve the platform by adding additional features, making the algorithms open source to build confidence, combating spam bots, and authenticating all people.

    Also Read | Elon Musk's 'slight cost' Twitter post sparks free speech Vs profit debate

    Even before striking an agreement with Twitter, Musk proposed a few improvements to the Twitter Blue premium membership service, including lowering the price.

    Musk claimed at the annual Met Gala in New York on Monday that he would make Twitter open about how tweets are promoted or demoted, and that his company's algorithms will be publicly available for criticism.

    Also Read: Nearly half of Elon Musk's 90 million Twitter followers are fake, claims online tool

    Meanwhile, while Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the soon-to-be CEO of Twitter, pledges to crack down on spam bots, nearly half of his own Twitter followers are fake. According to SparkToro, a Twitter auditing tool, almost 48 percent of Musk's 87.9 million followers (at the time of the research audit) are bogus, claims Time.

    Accounts that are "unreachable and will not read the account's tweets because they are spam, bots, propaganda, etc., or they are no longer active on Twitter." Musk currently has over 90 million Twitter followers.

    According to SparkToro, he has around 7% more fake followers than the median 41% of accounts with comparable sized followings.

    Also Read: Met Gala 2022: Twitter goes gaga over 'mama's boy' Elon Musk

    Last Updated May 4, 2022, 10:14 AM IST
