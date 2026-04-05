NMDC revised its iron ore prices, fixing lump ore at Rs 5,300/tonne and fines at Rs 4,500/tonne. The state-run miner also registered its highest-ever production at 53 million tonnes in FY26, a first for an Indian mining company.

NMDC Revises Iron Ore Prices

The Ministry of Steel-owned NMDC has revised the prices of its iron ore products, according to a regulatory filing with the National Stock Exchange of India. In the filing made under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the company said the revised prices will be effective from April 5, 2026.

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According to the disclosure, the price of Baila Lump (65.5%, 10-40 mm) has been fixed at Rs 5,300 per tonne, while Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm) has been priced at Rs 4,500 per tonne.

"These prices are FOR prices that are exclusive of Royalty, DMF, NMEDT, Cess, Forest Permit Fee, transit fee, GST, environmental Cess and other taxes," the filing stated.

Record Production and Sales Growth

Earlier this week, NMDC also registered its highest-ever iron ore production output at 53 million tonnes in the Financial year 2025-26, the Ministry of Steel said in a press release on Thursday. The ministry noted that NMDC has emerged as the first company in the India mining history to surpass the 50 million tonnes annual production mark.

The company's iron ore production jumped 51 per cent year-on-year to 5.35 million tonnes in March and posted a growth of a robust 40 per cent over the corresponding year in iron ore sales.

"The total production output reached 53.15 MT with a marvellous growth of 21%, and sales reached 50.23 MT, with a 13% jump, marking its best volumes since inception," the Ministry said in its press release.

The Steel Ministry attributed its robust growth to NMDC's major iron ore mines in Kirandul and Bacheli in Chhattisgarh and Donimalai in Karnataka, recording their best-ever performance in company history.

Strategic Expansion in FY26

"FY26 has also been a defining year of expansion and transformation for NMDC, with the inauguration of an international office in Dubai, the successful operationalisation of the first coal mine in Jharkhand and the commissioning of Deposit 4 at Bailadila in Chhattisgarh, further strengthening its production capabilities and diversification strategy," the Ministry added. (ANI)