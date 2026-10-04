The National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) will conduct a week-long investor education programme from October 5-10 for World Investor Week 2026, featuring on-campus activities for students, expert sessions, and online webinars on financial awareness.

The National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) will conduct a week-long investor education programme from October 5 to 10 to promote financial awareness, responsible investing and cyber safety among young investors and the wider investing community. The programme will mark the 10th World Investor Week (WIW) 2026 and will include on-campus activities, expert-led sessions and online investor education webinars.

On-Campus Initiatives for Students

As part of the initiative, NISM will conduct free Investor Education Visit Programmes for six days at its Patalganga campus for nearly 2,400 students from colleges across the region. The programme will provide students with an introduction to securities markets, investing principles and the importance of making informed financial decisions. Industry experts and NISM academic faculty members will conduct sessions covering investing and securities markets, career opportunities and demonstrations of NISM's laboratory facilities. The programme will also feature a cybersecurity-focused entertainment performance and a "Crack the Case Study" competition, followed by a prize distribution ceremony. The six-day programme will also include interactive activities such as a jigsaw puzzle and "Jenga – Myths & Facts" aimed at addressing common misconceptions around investing.

Investor Education and Protection Seminar

On October 8, NISM, in collaboration with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), will hold an Investor Education and Protection Seminar on the theme "The Future is Now: Gen Z Driving Universal Digital Financial Education for Viksit Bharat". The seminar will feature NCAER Director General Suresh Goyal, SEBI Executive Director Sanjay C. Purao, IEPFA CEO Sumit Garg, IEPF Chair Professor at NCAER Dr C. S. Mohapatra and NISM Director Sashi Krishnan.

Online Investor Education Webinars

To widen access to investor education, NISM will conduct online investor education webinars on October 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10. The webinars will be open to investors, students and learners seeking to strengthen their understanding of financial markets and investing.

About World Investor Week

World Investor Week is a global campaign promoted by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) to raise awareness about investor education and protection. (ANI)