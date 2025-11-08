Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid the foundation for Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University in Gohpur. Assam's first T-VET university, built for Rs 415 crore, will focus on AI and cybersecurity as a tribute to the freedom fighter.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid the foundation stone for Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University at Gohpur on Saturday. The upcoming institution, Assam's first Technology and Vocational Education and Training (T-VET) University, will be developed at a project cost of Rs 415 crore and is envisioned to shape a skilled, future-ready generation equipped in cutting-edge fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Drone Technology, and Quantum Computing.

A Fitting Tribute to Swahid Kanaklata Barua

Addressing the gathering, Minister Sitharaman said that Gohpur holds a special place in the hearts of every Assamese, being the birthplace of the brave freedom fighter Swahid Kanaklata Barua, who laid down her life at the young age of 17 to uphold the dignity of the national flag. "A university in her name is a fitting tribute to her supreme sacrifice. It should have been established long ago. Nothing could be more appropriate than building a university to honour her legacy," she said.

The Finance Minister expressed confidence that the university will emerge as a hub of academic excellence and skill-based learning aligned with modern industrial demands, particularly in areas like AI and emerging technologies.

Centre's Push for North East Development

Focus on Education Sector

Highlighting the central government's consistent efforts to transform the education landscape in the North East India, Minister Sitharaman noted that since 2014, around Rs 21,000 crore has been invested in the region's education sector. She added that over 850 new schools have been established in Assam alone, and that the region's first AIIMS became operational in the state during this period.

She also informed that 15 medical colleges and 200 new skill development institutes have been set up in Assam, while India's first Sports University is coming up in the North East region. Additionally, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) at Aizawl has been established to promote media education and communication studies in the region. The Government has recently cleared the path for the opening of a new Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati - the first for Assam and the 2nd in the North-East.

Enhancing Regional Connectivity

Minister Sitharaman further stated that the Union Government is committed to the holistic development of the North-Eastern region. She informed that 10 new greenfield airports have been constructed in the last 11 years, significantly improving connectivity. "After 75 years of Independence, the first goods trains reached Manipur in 2022 and Meghalaya in 2023 - a major milestone in regional connectivity," she added.

'A Landmark Project for Assam': CM Sarma

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the university as a landmark project in Assam's education sector and a tribute to the indomitable spirit of Swahid Kanaklata Barua. He said that her courage and patriotism would continue to inspire generations and serve as a source of strength for the youth.

"This university will provide a platform for young minds to gain technical expertise and contribute towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat," CM Sarma stated. He further mentioned that the state aims to develop infrastructure to accommodate and educate around 10,000 students within the university campus. (ANI)