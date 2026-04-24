NIPER Hajipur and Boehringer Ingelheim India have signed an MoU to advance pharma research. The pact gives researchers access to Boehringer's opnMe® platform, aiming to translate scientific discoveries into therapies and build research capacity.

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Hajipur on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Boehringer Ingelheim India Pvt. Ltd. to strengthen industry-academia collaboration and advance pharmaceutical research, according to an official release issued by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

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The MoU was signed in the presence of Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, at Kartavya Bhawan in New Delhi.

Details of the Collaboration

Under this partnership, Boehringer Ingelheim will provide researchers access to its opnMe® open science platform, enabling wider scientific exchange and accelerating healthcare innovation. The collaboration will build research capacity at NIPER Hajipur, provide students with hands-on training, and generate early-stage proof-of-concept data that can be scaled into preclinical development. By harnessing a resource-efficient, integrated research framework, the partnership aims to translate scientific discoveries into viable therapies, positioning NIPER Hajipur as a leader in translational pharmacology.

Fostering a Robust Innovation Ecosystem

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Manoj Joshi highlighted the pivotal role of academia-industry collaboration in bridging the gap between research and commercialisation and fostering innovation.

The collaboration between NIPER Hajipur and Boehringer Ingelheim is expected to foster synergy between academia and industry, contribute to the development of next-generation therapies, and support the broader objective of building a robust, innovation-driven healthcare ecosystem in the country. (ANI)