New investor registrations in India's stock markets fell 2.5% to 10.5 lakh in May'26, led by a slowdown in Southern and Western India. North India, driven by Uttar Pradesh, now holds the largest share of new investors.

Amid the market volatility due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions, new investor registrations in India's stock markets declined 2.5 per cent month-on-month to 10.5 lakh in, with Southern and Western India leading the slowdown in investor additions, according to a report by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

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The report noted that while investor registrations declined during the month, the pace of reduction was the slowest recorded in the past 12 months. "New investor registrations decline to 10.5 lakh in May'26; slowest pace of reduction in investor additions in the past twelve months," the report stated.

Regional Breakdown of Investor Slowdown

On a year-on-year basis, new investor additions were 8.2 per cent lower than in May 2025. Southern India recorded the sharpest decline, with investor additions falling 16.6 per cent year-on-year, while Western India witnessed an 8.7 per cent decline during the same period.

North India Dominates New Registrations

Despite the slowdown, North India continued to account for the largest share of new investor registrations in the country. The region contributed 42.2 per cent of total new additions during May 2026, followed by Southern India at 22.3 per cent, Western India at 21.2 per cent and Eastern India at 14 per cent.

Geographical Shifts Since FY22

The report highlighted a notable shift in the geographical distribution of investors over the last few years. Compared with May 2022, North India's share of new investor additions has increased by 5 percentage points between FY22 and FY27TD.

According to the report, this growth has been largely driven by Uttar Pradesh, whose share of registrations increased by 4.8 percentage points during the period. In contrast, Western India's share of new investor additions declined by around 10 percentage points over the same period. Maharashtra accounted for a large part of this decline, with its share in new investor registrations falling by 6.3 percentage points.

Uttar Pradesh Leads State-Wise Additions

Among individual states, Uttar Pradesh emerged as the largest contributor to new investor registrations in May 2026. The state accounted for 16.1 per cent of all new additions and added around 1.7 lakh new investors during the month. Maharashtra followed with a share of 11 per cent and around 1.1 lakh registrations. West Bengal accounted for 6.7 per cent of new additions, Bihar for 6.6 per cent and Tamil Nadu for 6 per cent. Together, the top five states contributed 46.4 per cent of total new investor additions during May.