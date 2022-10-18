Netflix introduces Profile Transfer feature to curb password sharing; Know how it works

Netflix has announced a new profile transfer feature. The new feature will help the company in curbing password sharing. The feature will be rolled out to all existing members around the world starting today.

Netflix has announced a new feature called Profile Transfer, which will help users in transferring their Netflix data. Password sharing was one of the major problems the streaming giant was dealing with, and the functionality would to some part put an end to it. Password sharing was also mentioned by Netflix as a factor in the decline in the number of subscribers.

According to a blog post by Netflix, "today we're announcing Profile Transfer, a feature that enables others using your account transfer a profile—keeping the customised recommendations, watching history, My List, saved games, and other settings—when they start their own subscription." The feature will be rolled out to all existing members around the world starting today.

If you already have a Netflix subscription, you will get an email as soon as Profile Transfer is accessible for your account. Here is how to change your Netflix profile.

Launch the Netflix app on a phone or computer.

Follow the directions after selecting the "Transfer Profile" option from the dropdown menu on the site while hovering over your profile symbol.

If at any moment you decide against it, disable Profile Transfer in your account settings.

All of your personalised Netflix recommendations, along with your watching history, My list, saved games, and other settings, will be transferred when you switch over your profile. Netflix hopes that the new option will persuade users to open their own accounts rather than trading passwords.

Netflix is also testing a cheaper subscription plan with ads. Beginning next month, the business is anticipated to provide more affordable ad-supported options. In November, the US will be the first to hear about the more affordable options. The cost of the package will be $7 per month, which is $3 cheaper than the least expensive ad-free Netflix option.