Flipkart announces its metaverse, launches Flipverse for new virtual shopping experience

Flipkart is launching a dedicated virtual shopping experience, ‘Flipverse’, as part of its Diwali sale. The pilot experience will be live on the company’s Android app starting Monday, October 17, till the end of the week, which is October 23.

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace in partnership with eDAO, announced the launch of Flipverse - a metaverse space where consumers can discover products in a photorealistic virtual destination and shop on Flipkart App. Flipverse will provide customers access to a variety of brands, Supercoins, and digital collectibles while providing them with gamified, interactive, and immersive purchasing experiences in the digital world.

In a metaverse where communication is two-way, the launch's goal is to "flip" the shopping narrative and bring customers closer to their favourite companies. Flipkart's recently released platform, FireDrops, which can be accessible through the e-commerce site's app, will have Flipverse available on it.

Also Read: Alert! WhatsApp fixes critical bug in latest version; ask users to update immediately

With the help of Flipverse, a variety of companies will be able to develop original product introductions, discovery, and engaging user experiences. Brands will be able to produce and construct their metaverse-ready digital twins in the virtual world thanks to this at the same time. The digital twin may then use companies' items, take advantage of promotions, and gain digital collectibles that open up exclusive opportunities.

In this first edition of Flipverse, a wide range of firms will embrace the concept of a virtual theatre to exhibit their goods and promotions, from sportswear, wearable gadgets, and fashion to home appliances and cosmetics.

Also Read | Netflix ad-supported plan to debut on November 3; Know price, availability, other details

Numerous companies will take part in this season, including Puma, Noise, Nivea, Lavie, Tokyo Talkies, Campus, VIP, Ajmal Perfumes, Himalaya, and Butterfly India. The initial version of Flipverse is only available on Android and will be available for one week. The goal is to introduce Flipverse to millions of people and usher in the age of online buying.

Amazon, Flipkart's primary rival, recently debuted "AmazonMetaworld," a metaverse of digital experiences, in a number of locations during the company's Great Indian Festival (GIF) event.