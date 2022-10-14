Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix ad-supported plan to debut on November 3; Know price, availability, other details

    Netflix has finally unveiled its ad-support subscription, designed for customers reluctant to pay for its regular (and expensive) plans. The new plan costs roughly Rs 600 ($6.99) per month, which is close to Netflix's premium plan at Rs 649 in India.

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

    Finally, Netflix is introducing its cost-effective membership option with advertisements. The well-known streaming service unveiled "Basic with Ads," its first-ever low-cost, ad-supported video streaming package, which costs $6.99 per month, or around Rs 600. The new plan will go live on November 3 at 9 am.

    “Basic with Ads will launch just six months after we first announced the option of a lower priced ads plan. Without the tireless efforts of our team and the exceptional collaboration with Microsoft, none of this would have been possible. The shift away from linear is progressing quickly; in the US, streaming has surpassed broadcast and cable. We're sure that with Netflix starting at $6.99 a month, we now offer a pricing and plan for every fan," the company said in a blog post.

    While Netflix's Basic with Ads won't change the other ad-free plans, the company claims that from November 3, both Basic and Basic with Ads will only provide 720p/HD video quality without the option to download movies or TV shows. The Basic Plan that costs Rs 199 currently offers 480p display resolution. Due to licence constraints, which Netflix is striving to address, a few movies and TV episodes won't be available.

    It will take a little longer for this plan to reach India because it will first debut for 10 days in just these 12 nations: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the US.

    Subscribers to Basic with Ads will view 15- or 30-second advertisements that will run before and during programmes and movies. To assist marketers find the right audience, the business claims it would provide 'wide targeting options by country and genre' to them. Additionally, it will provide marketers the ability to stop their advertising from appearing next to unrelated material. Starting in the first quarter of the next year, Netflix will collaborate with DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science to confirm the viewability and traffic authenticity of advertising.

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
