The National AI Skilling Initiative has garnered 60,253 applications in Phase I. While over 4,600 participants have completed two modules, the government is now finalising the curriculum and details for Phase II of the programme.

The National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Skilling Initiative has recorded 60,253 applications and enrolments under Phase I while the government is finalising the details of Phase II, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on Wednessday.

The information was provided by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Dr L. Murugan in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

"The total number of applications received, and participants enrolled under Phase I of the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Skilling Initiative as on date is 60,253," the release said.

Phase I Progress and Completion

As India's AI skilling efforts gain momentum, over 4,600 participants have completed two modules of Phase I, while more than 500 participants have completed all four modules of the programme.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the National AI Skilling Initiative in March 2026.

"The total number of participants who have completed 2 Modules of Phase I of the programme are 4620 and those who have completed all 4 Modules of Phase I of the programme are 552, the release noted.

Course Curriculum Details

According to the release, Phase I of the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Skilling Initiative comprises four modules with a total duration of 33 hours, delivered through two learning platforms. The first platform offers two modules: AI Essentials, which focuses on developing practical skills to enhance daily productivity, synthesise data and create content using AI tools, and Prompting Essentials, which provides participants with frameworks and techniques to write effective and professional prompts. The second platform covers Introduction to Generative AI, aimed at helping participants understand the fundamentals of large language models (LLMs) and responsible AI practices, followed by Generative AI Leader, which focuses on workflow automation and the strategic use of generative AI for organisational transformation, the release said.

Looking Ahead to Phase II

"The details of Phase II, including the curriculum, modules and course duration, are under finalisation," it said adding, "The Government's role has been to provide strategic direction and facilitating the implementation of the programme through IICT with the objective of enhancing AI literacy and equipping students with industry-relevant digital skills." (ANI)