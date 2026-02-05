The Nasscom US CEO Forum convened in Washington, DC, to bolster the India-US technology partnership, supporting a USD 500 billion bilateral trade target. Discussions covered AI, job creation, energy security, and expanding India's role in silicon design.

The Nasscom US CEO Forum met in Washington, DC, on February 4-5 to discuss the India-US technology and trade partnership.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a statement released by Nasscom, the industry aims to support a joint target of USD 500 billion in bilateral trade. This meeting followed the announcement of a trade deal between the two countries.

Forum Focuses on Innovation and Growth

The group convened on Capitol Hill to discuss innovation, AI, supply chains, and job creation.

Indian Tech's Economic Impact in the US

India technology plays a substantial role in the growth of the US economy. These companies contribute USD 103 billion to the US GDP, as per the Nasscom release.

These firms support more than half a million jobs across 25 states in the US.

Deepening Collaboration in AI and Silicon

Forum members also discussed collaboration across the AI value chain. This work aligns with the Pax Silica coalition. Indian firms seek to expand roles in silicon design and advanced platforms.

Energy Security: A New Strategic Priority

Another key point discussed at the forum was energy security. According to the release, energy security emerged as a "strategic priority" at the forum with "the United States scaling AI-critical energy capacity and India integrating green and nuclear energy to support next-generation data centres."

"Indian technology companies are increasingly contributing to AI-driven energy optimisation, grid analytics, and digital infrastructure, reinforcing the resilience of the US innovation ecosystem," the release added.

Meetings with US Officials and Lawmakers

The delegation also met with Members of Congress and Administration officials. These included Senator Ron Wyden and Deputy US Trade Rep Ambassador Rick Switzer.

A Vision for Co-Creation

Rajesh Nambiar, President of Nasscom, said the trade deal provides "macro predictability" as technology and talent become "central to global competitiveness." He stated the forum wants to move the partnership "from collaboration to co-creation."

Amit Chadha, CEO of L&T Technology Services, said the countries have a "generational opportunity" for a technology alliance. He noted that Indian firms are "deeply embedded in the success of US enterprises."

The forum followed a vision set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. It positions technology as a cornerstone of growth. The platform also included leaders from government, industry, and academia. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)