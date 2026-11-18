Nasdaq is launching 23-hour-a-day, five-day-a-week trading for US equities on December 6. Executive Vice Chairman Edward S Knight stated that the exchange prioritizes investor protection and system resilience during this rollout.

Nasdaq To Launch 23-Hour Daily Trading Model Starting December 6

Nasdaq is preparing to introduce 23-hour-a-day, five-day-a-week trading in US equities from December 6, with executive vice chairman Edward S Knight saying the extended trading model would serve investors better, while stressing that investor protection and market resilience would remain central to its implementation.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the 65th General Assembly and Annual Meeting of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), Knight said round-the-clock trading was already taking place in markets, but the challenge was ensuring that it happened on platforms equipped with adequate safeguards, surveillance and regulatory standards. "We feel it will serve investors better, and we're looking forward to executing on our plans on December 6," he said.

Responding to concerns about the infrastructure and 24-hour surveillance required for extended trading, Knight said, "24-hour trading's already occurring." He added that the priority was to ensure investors were protected and trading took place on a resilient platform with the rules and regulations investors expected from an exchange.

"The question, does it occur in a way that investors are protected and on a platform that is resilient and that has all the rules and regulations that investors have come to expect? And that's what we're going to deliver and it'll be in the public interest to do that," he said.

In contrast, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey had earlier said there was no immediate plan to move towards 24x7 stock market trading, citing cybersecurity risks, fragmented liquidity and investor fatigue. He also questioned the efficiency of round-the-clock sessions and their potential impact on retail investors.

The move comes as cybersecurity preparedness assumes greater importance for exchanges expanding their trading hours and technology infrastructure. WFE CEO Nandini Sukumar said the federation has an active cybersecurity working group comprising chief information security officers from its more than 300 exchange and central counterparty members worldwide.

She said the group facilitates information-sharing, exchange of best practices and learning among members to strengthen the industry's response to cyber threats. "No industry lives in a zero failure world," Sukumar said, adding that cybersecurity was consistently identified by exchange CEOs as their biggest concern.

She said exchanges were investing resources to make their markets more resilient, particularly as greater technology adoption also increases cyber risks. On India's capital markets, Sukumar said the role of regulators extended beyond enforcement and investor protection to creating an enabling environment for market growth.

She described the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the WFE's only member exchange in India, as an institution that had met global standards for more than 25 years. She also said NSE's successful public listing was an important signal to international markets, demonstrating that the exchange was willing to follow the corporate governance standards it expects from listed companies.

Knight described SEBI as a globally respected regulator that applies international standards through technology, including surveillance and compliance systems. He also said global investors remained interested in India, citing its skilled workforce, rule of law and investment opportunities. He added that investor education was becoming increasingly important as financial markets and investment products grew more complex.