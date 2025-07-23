Nagaland State Lottery offers daily draws at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, named Dear Indus Morning, Dear Cupid Evening, and Dear Pelican Night on Fridays. Prizes range from Rs120 to Rs1 crore.

Looking for the latest Nagaland State Lottery results? We’ve got you covered with the daily updates for all three draws—1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. India currently allows legal lotteries in 13 states, and Nagaland is one of them. Today’s draws include 1 PM – Dear Indus Morning, 6 PM – Dear Cupid Evening and 8 PM – Dear Pelican Night.

Daily Draw Schedule

Each draw carries unique names depending on the day of the week. For Fridays, the draws are titled:

Dear Indus Morning – 1:00 PM

Dear Cupid Evening – 6:00 PM

Dear Pelican Night - 8:00 PM

Prize Structure for July 23

Participants stand a chance to win big with the following prize tiers:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Weekly Draw Names

Each day of the week features unique draw names:

Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch

Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose

Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Cupid, Dear Pelican

Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper

Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Dasher, Dear Seagull

Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear Donner, Dear Stork

Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan

How to Check Nagaland Lottery Results

Participants can check the results by:

Visiting the official Nagaland State Lottery website or other trusted result platforms.

Navigating to the “Lottery Sambad Result” section.

Selecting the relevant draw date and title.

Clicking on “Today Result View”.

Matching their ticket number with the published winning list.

How to Claim Your Prize

Winners must follow these steps to claim their winnings:

Download the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website.

Submit the filled form along with a valid photo ID, original winning ticket, and other required documents.

Prizes over Rs 10,000 must be claimed at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata, as per official procedure.

Where Lottery is Legal in India

Lottery is legally permitted in the following 13 Indian states:

Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.